Bulgaria denounces ‘blackmail’ after Russia stops supplying the country with gas; Poland was also affected – News

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Wednesday denounced “unacceptable blackmail” after the Russian group Gazprom suspended gas supplies to the country and Polandboth members of the European Union (EU).

The interruption, decided because those countries did not pay for supplies in rubles, as Russia demands in response to Western sanctions, “constitutes a serious breach of contract,” Petkov said. “We’re not going to give in to blackmail like that,” he said.


The head of government added that Bulgaria “will review all contracts with Gazprom, including those relating to transit” for third countries such as Hungary.

The Hungarian government said that at the moment “the supply of natural gas is normal”. The country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is expected to consult with the Bulgarian government in the coming hours.

In a statement, Gazprom said it had notified Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz and Poland’s PGNiG of the “suspension of gas supplies from 27 April until payment is made in Russian currency”.


Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that the country would only accept payment for gas supplies in rubles, in response to Western sanctions against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister highlighted that at the moment there are no restrictions on consumption. “The government is prepared for this kind of scenario,” he said.


