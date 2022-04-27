Businessman ‘enters the scene’ and São Paulo striker can be a new ‘partner’ for Raniel at Vasco

THE Vasco live in a very delicate situation this season. The team led by Zé Ricardo was eliminated by Juazeirense, in the second phase of the Copa do Brasil d lost the semifinal of the Campeonato Carioca to Flamengo. Now he tries to return to the elite of Brazilian football, but he has difficulties.

In Serie B, the team still couldn’t win, having three games and three draws against Vila Nova, CRB and Chapecoense, respectively. The pressure on the coach is great, but the board also understands that reinforcements need to arrive in the middle of the year.

According to the profile ‘Blog do SPFC Play’, striker Jonas Toró is in the sights of the Vasco club. The player has a contract with São Paulo until December this year and the businessman would be looking for another path for shirt 44, who has had few opportunities with Rogério Ceni.

“Ludogorets Razard (Bulgaria) is one of the clubs that monitors Jonas Toró! It is worth mentioning that Toró is on the radar of other clubs, such as Santos, Fortaleza, Juventude and Vasco. A source revealed that Santos is studying an offer and is in contact with São Paulo”; stated the profile on social networks.