By buying Twitter, Elon Musk gains power to adjust world discussions, says expert | The subject

Elon Musk announced on Monday (25) the purchase of Twitter for US$ 44 billion. Under the justification of turning the social network into an “arena” of freedom of expression, the richest man in the world goes against the grain of the debate between companies and world authorities on the regulation of what is produced and consumed on the internet.

With the purchase, the billionaire gains access to 217 million monthly users.

“Musk’s main interest is to buy a piece of the public sphere of global discussion and have the ability to adjust the architecture of this space”, explains Caio Vieira Machado, lawyer and co-founder of Instituto Vero, an organization dedicated to the defense of rights in the public sphere. digital.

1 of 1 Elon Musk, billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX, in May 2021 image — Photo: Michele Tantussi/Reuters Elon Musk, billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX, in image from May 2021 – Photo: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

In an interview with the podcast The Subject, the expert also explains the challenges that Elon Musk will face if he insists on implementing an ultra-liberal policy on the network.

“In the past, the president of Twitter at the time recognized that users were leaving the platform because they weren’t moderating content,” recalls the lawyer.