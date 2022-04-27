Technology

Call of Duty lost 50 million players in the last year

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius20 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Activision’s financial results, presented last Monday (25), revealed that Call of Duty lost about 50 million players in the last year. The drop coincides with a troubled year for the publisher, where lawsuits against sexual abuse at its studios and the backlash of CoD: Vanguard took over social media.

The numbers, compared to the same period in 2021, equate to a decrease of approximately one third of monthly active users registered in the last 12 months. Currently, the company has 100 million monthly active players in strictly Call of Duty titles, with emphasis on more recent games such as Cold War, Warzone and Vanguard.

call of duty soldiers: warzone battling on frozen map

It is estimated that the players’ abandonment was driven not only by the accusations against Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, but also by the negative reception of Call of Duty: Vanguard – 3.6 rating from fans on Metacritic. The company is currently overseen by Microsoft as a result of a recent acquisition worth around $70 billion.

Massive news in Call of Duty: Warzone

The new season of Warzone and Vanguard will have the monsters King Kong, Godzilla and Mechagodzilla as new features. Kaiju will be added in the Operation Monarch limited event, which will offer themed skins, cosmetics, weapons, operator and more for participants. Click here to check it all out!

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius20 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

First character may have been leaked

March 7, 2022

Amazon Prime Gaming: See full list of free games and bonuses for March 2022

February 25, 2022

Report indicates PS Plus has twice as many Game Pass subscribers

3 weeks ago

Tyrannosaurus rex may have been three different species, study suggests

March 2, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button