Cast waiter is in advanced negotiation to leave Cidade do Galo

Atlético did not take Savarino to the Libertadores clash against Independente Del Valle in Ecuador and the justification did not convince. According to the club, the athlete’s non-use was due to the player’s expired visa. For Venezuelans to enter Ecuador due to the “humanitarian flow”, since 2019, the regularization of the document, a special visa, is required.

It turns out that Jefferson Savarino (25) is about to be repatriated by the United States’ Real Salt Lake. Due to the high competition with athletes like Ademir and the imminent arrival of Pavón (26), there would be a concern from Atlético and Savarino not to devalue the “currency” in the face of the scenario of fights for positions in Cidade do Galo. The fear of losing ground would be proportional to the market’s devaluation, which bothers the attacker a lot.

The FG found that there is already an offer for the repatriation of RSL by the Venezuelan in the region of R$ 14.63 million (3 million dollars) for 40% of the rights, Atlético would still keep 20%. Savarino arrived at Galo in February 2020, nominated by Rafael Dudamel and acquired in 60% for about R$ 8.62 million (US$ 2 million) from the North American MLS team, that is, there would be an Atletico profit in the house of R$ 6 million.

When he arrived at Galo, Savarino had good numbers with Real Salt Lake, he was 22 goals and 21 assists in 82 games – Direct participation in goals of 52.43% in the MLS. At Atlético, Savaliso, affectionately treated as such by Massa do Galo, won :

3 Miners (2020, 2021 and 2022)

1 Brazilian Championship (2021)

1 Copa do Brasil (2021)

1 Supercup (2022)

individual numbers

99 games

63 wins

21 draws

15 losses

21 goals

19 assists

40.40% participation in goals/game

58.82% share in goals/minutes

6087 minutes played

Equivalent of minutes in full games = 68 games (67.63)

In 2022, there were 16 performances with 4 goals and 2 assists.

Recently, in the last two performances Jefferson Savarino scored two goals against Coritiba and assisted Sasha against Brasiliense. Known for team football, skill and great numbers, Sava is considered the “a lot of ball and little media” player.

In the current roster of Galo, no one was more a waiter than the Venezuelan, however, there is a visible dissatisfaction on the part of the player in not being the absolute owner of the team, which made the negotiation progress a lot in recent days. The outcome should occur soon and the chances of leaving are considered high, and Savarino may not even play for the Rooster if the “hammer” is hit.