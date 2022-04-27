Central Bank releases forecasts again

On Tuesday (26), the Central Bank again published financial market projections for economic indicators, which were collected last week, through a survey of more than 100 financial institutions. The projections presented were on inflation, Gross Domestic Product, interest rates and the dollar.

Inflation

According to the Central Bank, the banks’ estimate for inflation in 2022 increased from 6.86% to 7.65%.

The inflation target established by the National Monetary Council (CMN) is 3.5% and can be considered if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%. However, since 2021, inflation is already forecast above the target ceiling by market analysts. In addition probability of inflation exceeding the target is 88% to 97%, calculates the Central Bank.

In 2021, inflation also exceeded the target, when the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) stood at 10.06%, the highest since 2015.

As for 2023, the inflation estimate released in March was 3.80%, however, the financial market has raised the forecast and estimates that inflation for next year will be 4%.

Gross Domestic Product Projections

According to data from the Central Bank, the forecast for growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), made by the financial market for this year, is for growth of 0.50% in March, to 0.65%.

What made it possible to increase the forecast was the disclosure of GDP growth for 2021, which stood at 4.6%, according to information from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). For next year, the forecast for a rise in GDP was reduced from 1.30% to 1%.

Dollar

For the end of 2022, the projection for the exchange rate reduced from BRL 5.25 to BRL 5.00. As for 2023, the estimate that was previously R$5.20 is now R$5.00 per dollar.

About the interest rate

The financial market raised the estimate for the basic interest rate of the economy from 13% per year, to 13.25% per year at the end of 2022.

Today, the Selic rate is at 11.75% per year. For next year, the forecast is for the Selic rate to remain stable at 9% year-on-year. Therefore, the estimate is that interest rates will fall for next year.

Central Bank Employees Strike

On April 1st, the strike of Central Bank employees began, demanding a salary increase of 27%, however, the government proposed a 5% increase for all categories, which the union considered insufficient.

However, the servers decided to suspend the strike until the beginning of May, but they will continue the partial daily stoppages and the standard operation that started on March 17. And if the government doesn’t come up with a better proposal by May 2, the strike will automatically resume the next day.

