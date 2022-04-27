Champions League aims to end two-way semi-finals, says newspaper; understand the new suggested format

According to the newspaper The TimesUefa and ECA want an end to the first and second games in the Champions League semi-finals

At semifinals gives Champions League with games back and forth, their days are numbered. According to information published by the English newspaper The Timesa uefa and the Association of European Clubs (ECA) intend that, from the semis, the final stretch of the European competition will be played in single games, as well as in 2020when the dispute was stalled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just like two years ago, in Lisbon, the idea is that the final phase of the Champions League will also be played in a single venue (in Portugal, the dispute started from the quarterfinals). A kind of special week would be created, with the expectation of attracting around 100 thousand people, for the two semifinal games and the final.

For this, the headquarters would need to be in large cities, such as Paris, London, Istanbul, Madrid, among other large centers of the Old Continent.

Also according to the vehicle, if approved, the change would take effect from the season 2024/25. In addition to UEFA and the ECA, the national leagues of each of the European federations must also approve the change.

It is worth remembering that, in the 2024/25 season, the new Champions League format will also be valid, which will have 36 teams instead of 32, as it currently is. In addition, the traditional group stage, with eight groups with four teams in each, will also be abolished.