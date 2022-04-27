Chevrolet S10 2023 Now Has Spotify, But No Free Subscription

Prices have not yet been revealed, Chevrolet S10 and Trailblazer are already on the 2023 lineup. The big news for GM utilities is the inclusion of Spotify as a standard item that can be installed in the multimedia center. In addition, for a year, the purchaser of both models will have free internet and Sem Parar monthly fees.

What’s new will only be seen in the top-of-the-line High Country version of the S10 and the Premier version of the Trailblazer. To download Spotify, the user just needs to download it from the applications tab directly in the models’ multimedia center. The app is right on the screen working like a native music player.

Advantage is that the monthly 20 GB of internet provided for S10 High Country 2023 and Trailblazer Premier 2023 can be used to consume music and podcasts directly from Spotify installed in the car. It is also possible to route internet to up to seven different devices connected at the same time.

Spotify isn’t free, but what is?

Free for one year, the Sem Parar tag allows you to go through tolls and enter parking lots without queuing. Chevrolet offers non-payment of monthly fees for twelve months, but payment for services used is required. That is, do not go thinking that you will pass the toll without paying because the ticket comes at the end of the month.

The brand also offers OnStar in the most complete plan during the first 12 months of purchase. In this configuration, the protection system automatically alerts the call center and SAMU in the event of an accident. In the event of theft, OnStar will do the complete tracking of the car and even block the engine.

In a dry pan, OnStar activates vehicle assistance and there is also remote diagnostics that allows you to detect and alert about possible irregular conditions in the vehicle’s main systems, such as engine, transmission.

>>Chevrolet Equinox 2023 is about to be launched in Brazil

>>Chevrolet Nivus? Unprecedented Seeker SUV Coupe Revealed Ahead of Time

>>Montana 2023 reveals a little more about its size