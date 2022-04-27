Child dies at Rocha Faria Hospital and family alleges medical negligence | Rio de Janeiro



Manuella Oliveira Azevedo, 7, died after spending two days in hospital – Reproduction

Rio – A 7-year-old child died at Rocha Faria Municipal Hospital, in Campo Grande, in the West Zone, in the early hours of Tuesday (26) and the family accuses the unit of medical negligence during care. After the death notice, the family was outraged and went to the police station. In an interview with “RJTV”, on TV Globo, Taís Oliveira de Souza, the girl’s mother, said that her daughter was not medicated. “It was negligence. Yesterday my daughter was all day without medication and when the surgeons arrived, they said that they medicated my daughter all day and did not medicate. My daughter suffering from pain, squirming and they shrugged it off”, he said.