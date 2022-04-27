Child dies at Rocha Faria Hospital and family alleges medical negligence | Rio de Janeiro
Manuella Oliveira Azevedo, 7, died after spending two days in hospitalreproduction
Published 04/27/2022 10:34
In an interview with “RJTV”, on TV Globo, Taís Oliveira de Souza, the girl’s mother, said that her daughter was not medicated.
“It was negligence. Yesterday my daughter was all day without medication and when the surgeons arrived, they said that they medicated my daughter all day and did not medicate. My daughter suffering from pain, squirming and they shrugged it off”, he said.
According to the girl’s relatives, Manuella Oliveira Azevedo was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (24) at night, feeling severe pain. They also pointed out that the doctors refused to medicate the child because her health was still inconclusive.
Patrícia Oliveira da Silva, the girl’s aunt, said that a nurse responsible for Manu’s care said she suspected appendicitis.
“The little animal was moaning in pain all day, I have the videos recorded here, without medication. When I asked the nurse ‘can you give me some dipyrone?’, she said ‘I can only give what the doctor says’. they’re saying the CT scan was inconclusive, so I’m going to want to know if it wasn’t appendicitis, what was it?”
The Municipal Health Department (SMS-Rio) was contacted and reported that it regrets what happened to the patient Manuella Oliveira Azevedo and has already determined the rigorous investigation of the care provided to the patient.
The family registered the case and an investigation was opened at the 35th DP (Campo Grande). The Civil Police said it is investigating the case and has already heard from doctors and nurses at the hospital unit responsible for caring for the child.