China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

(photo: Jade GAO / AFP)

China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 avian flu, but officials say the risk of human-to-human transmission is reduced.

The H3N8 strain has been in circulation since 2002, after being detected in North American waterfowl. It has infected horses, dogs and seals, but has not been detected in humans.

China’s National Health Commission (CNS) reported that a four-year-old boy living in the central province of Henan has tested positive for the strain after being hospitalized with fever and other symptoms.

The patient’s family raises chickens at home and lives in an area with wild ducks, the CNS said in a statement.

The child was directly infected by the birds and the strain has not been determined to be able to infect humans, according to the commission.

Examinations of the child’s close human contacts did not detect “anomalies”, the authorities added.

The CNS stated that the boy’s case was a “unique transmission between species and the risk of large-scale transmission is small”.

But he cautioned citizens to stay away from dead or sick birds and seek immediate treatment in case of fever or respiratory symptoms.

Avian influenza occurs particularly in wild and domestic birds, but cases of human-to-human transmission are extremely rare.

The H5N1 and H7N9 strains of avian influenza detected in 1979 and 2013 were responsible for most cases of human avian influenza illness, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

In 2012, the H3N8 strain was found to be responsible for the deaths of more than 160 seals off the northeast coast of the United States, after causing pneumonia in the animals.