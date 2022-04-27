NewsWorld

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius6 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

covid test in china
(photo: Jade GAO / AFP)

China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 avian flu, but officials say the risk of human-to-human transmission is reduced.

The H3N8 strain has been in circulation since 2002, after being detected in North American waterfowl. It has infected horses, dogs and seals, but has not been detected in humans.

China’s National Health Commission (CNS) reported that a four-year-old boy living in the central province of Henan has tested positive for the strain after being hospitalized with fever and other symptoms.

The patient’s family raises chickens at home and lives in an area with wild ducks, the CNS said in a statement.

The child was directly infected by the birds and the strain has not been determined to be able to infect humans, according to the commission.

Examinations of the child’s close human contacts did not detect “anomalies”, the authorities added.

The CNS stated that the boy’s case was a “unique transmission between species and the risk of large-scale transmission is small”.

But he cautioned citizens to stay away from dead or sick birds and seek immediate treatment in case of fever or respiratory symptoms.

Avian influenza occurs particularly in wild and domestic birds, but cases of human-to-human transmission are extremely rare.

The H5N1 and H7N9 strains of avian influenza detected in 1979 and 2013 were responsible for most cases of human avian influenza illness, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

In 2012, the H3N8 strain was found to be responsible for the deaths of more than 160 seals off the northeast coast of the United States, after causing pneumonia in the animals.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius6 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

an analysis of the films nominated for the Oscars 2022 by the critics of GLOBO

March 27, 2022

War in Ukraine: Why Facebook decided to allow praise for Azov Battalion and defense of violence against Russians | Technology

March 12, 2022

Russia invades Ukraine and Putin threatens anyone who tries to interfere: ‘Answer will be immediate’

February 24, 2022

Angelina Jolie visits Ukrainian children in hospital in Italy

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button