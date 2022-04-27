China’s capital races to detect Covid cases and avoid Shanghai’s agony

By Eduardo Baptista and Brenda Goh















BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Millions of people in Beijing took their second Covid-19 tests of the week on Wednesday as the Chinese capital tries to prevent an outbreak of dozens from turning into a crisis like the one that sparked a lockdown in China. Shanghai city.

Evidence that a month-long isolation in Shanghai has become almost unbearable for many of the city’s 25 million residents is emerging almost daily on the country’s heavily censored internet.

A widely circulated video showed a foreigner trying to break through metal barriers on a Shanghai street, before being pulled back and dragged to the ground by four people in hazmat suits.

“I want to die,” the man shouted repeatedly in Chinese and English. One of the people holding him replied, “You came to China, you need to respect the laws and regulations here.”

“Calm down, calm down,” says another. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the authenticity of the video.

These harrowing scenes are being watched with trepidation in Beijing, and officials hope the mass testing will spare them the suffering in Shanghai, where officials waited about a month as cases surged before ordering citywide screening.

In Beijing, supermarkets keep well-stocked stocks on orders from the authorities. Shi Wei, 53, retired, said he felt hopeful about the low number of cases in the capital, but still nervous.

“For the last couple of days, every time I go to the supermarket, there are a lot of people, so I just turn around and leave as I feel a little insecure,” he said. “I can understand the panic, given what happened in Shanghai.”

Geng, 31, who works in finance and only gave his last name, said he was worried about being a close contact with a Covid case and being forced to quarantine with his entire family.

Beijing was testing the more than 3.5 million residents of its Chaoyang district as of Wednesday, all of whom were tested on Monday. On Tuesday, 16 million in other districts were tested and are expected to undergo another round on Thursday.

In total, 20 million of Beijing’s 22 million people will be tested three times this week.

The results of nearly all of the first-round samples were released on Wednesday, with 12 tubes of mixed samples testing positive, a Beijing health official said. About 46 new cases have been identified as of 4 pm on Tuesday, according to a second Beijing official.

In mass testing in China, multiple samples are tested together in a single tube for speed and efficiency.