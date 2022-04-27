CINEMACON 2022 | ‘Avatar 2’, ‘Doctor Strange 2’, ‘Lightyear’ and everything else that happened at the Disney panel

The presentation from Walt Disney Studios at CinemaCon 2022 took place today (27) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Disney’s Head of Film Distribution Tony Chambers; the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige; and the producer of avatarJon Landau, have revealed the list of 2022 theatrical releases, dazzling convention attendees with an exclusive preview of titles from marvel, pixar and 20th Century.

20th Century Studios:

Details of the three upcoming releases of 20th Century Studios were presented: the animation Bob’s Burgers: The Moviethe new film by David O. Russell (Cheating, The good side of life) amsterdamand avatarJames Cameron’s sci-fi adventure sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time.

CinemaCon attendees were presented with a promotional video of amsterdam, an original crime-romance epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history, which will be released on November 4th. Based on fact and fiction, the film stars Academy Award® winner Christian Bale, two-time Academy Award® nominated actress Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, with Oscar® winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Awards® winner Robert De Niro.

Written and directed by five-time Academy Award® nominee David O. Russell, the feature film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.

The title of the sequel avatarwhich will be released in theaters on December 16, is Avatar: The Way of Water. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that accompany them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight for survival and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet. As it heats up for the new movie, the studio will re-release avatar in theaters on September 23.

The teaser, which was shown in 3D for the first time and drew incredibly enthusiastic responses from the CinemaCon audience, will premiere exclusively in theaters with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gives marvel studios on May 5th. In addition, Zoe Saldana – who stars in both Avatar: The Way of Water how much in amsterdam – will receive CinemaCon’s “Star of the Year” award at the “Big Screen Achievement Award” ceremony on Thursday evening, April 28.

The studio also screened the first six minutes of Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, which opens in US theaters on May 27. The animated comedy/mystery/musical adventure, based on the Emmy®-winning series, features voice talent that includes H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, with Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline. The film is directed by Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith. Producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary-Neely.

Marvel Studios:

THE marvel studios took CinemaCon audiences on a thrilling journey through the Multiverse with footage of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens in theaters on May 5. With the film, the MCU reveals the Multiverse and expands its boundaries even further. Fans will travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses dangerous and mind-bending alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Pixar Animation Studios:

CinemaCon attendees were treated to footage from Disney and Pixar’s upcoming feature film: lightyear, which opens in theaters on June 16. The film is a sci-fi action-adventure and features the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero that inspired the toy, following the legendary Space Ranger after being abandoned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. Terra alongside her commander and her team. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, a group of ambitious recruits and the charming robot companion cat, Sox, join the hero. Complicating the situation and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious appointment.

The film features the original voices of Chris Evans as the successful Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne, and Peter Sohn as the Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to Junior Zap Patrol members Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg. The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as IVAN on-board computer, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. The film is directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of looking for dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story – Forgotten by Time), and features a soundtrack by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Batman, Up – High Adventures).