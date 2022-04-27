Cinematic – WeCrashed • B9

The week’s premieres. In movies and streaming.

Not so long ago, the “age of unicorns” reigned in the corporate world, led by the company of a very megalomaniac man: Adam Neumann. Less than five years after the founder of WeWork being “deposed” from his own business after the revelation of a large corporate identity fraud scheme, now comes to the fore. Apple TV+ the miniseries WeCrashed, which recounts the meteoric trajectory of the serial entrepreneur and his wife, Rebekah, with the help of Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. There is plenty of material, after all, given the sequence of cases so absurd that they lead the viewer to question whether all that is in fact real.

At the Cinematic 282Carlos Merigo, Alexandre Maron, Ana Freitas, Mya Pacioni and Pedro Strazza discuss the miniseries and the story of the rise and fall of WeWork and its founder.

CREDITS

Presentation: Carlos Merigo

Production and Research: Pedro Strazza

Editing and Sound: Marcelo Miranda

Service and Marketing: Boo-Box/FTPI Digital

Contact: [email protected]