Companies adopt new benefits for the home office

Companies have adapted once and for all to work from home. Given the preference and satisfaction of workers, many have expanded the offer of benefits for those who work from home. Now, more than food stamps and food, companies offer benefits such as discounts on gyms, courses and much more.

Read more: Aid of R$ 1,200 is there any chance of coming out in May?

Benefits for the home office

With home office work, many workers gained more time. Especially those who live in large cities, with reduced commuting from home to work.

This modality of work fell into the taste of many Brazilians, even more so during the covid-19 pandemic. Thus, companies also reinvented themselves. And even the most resistant ones saw positive points in keeping employees at home.

And even the benefits package is different. In addition to the traditional health plans and food and meal vouchers, new advantages were included. It’s just that working from home also has disadvantages. Among them is a sedentary lifestyle. Therefore, the new vacancies offer discounts in gyms.

Companies also began to offer allowance for expenses such as internet and energy bills. That is, the benefits for the home office are more flexible and according to new needs.

In addition to improving the quality of life of employees, companies are betting that the reformulation of the way of working tends to increase the retention of good talent.

Therefore, we increasingly find job opportunities that highlight benefits that were not seen before. This was the way companies found to think about their employees, even if each one is working from a different place.

Companies can also offer ergonomic chair and even salary on demand. In addition to also including management and videoconferencing software.