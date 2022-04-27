Congress holds session this Thursday to vote 20 vetoes that lock the agenda

04/27/2022 – 12:51

The National Congress holds a joint session this Thursday (28) to analyze 20 vetoes presidential elections that lock the voting agenda. The session must be held from 10 am. In order to override a veto, the absolute majority of votes, that is, at least 257 votes from deputies and 41 votes from senators.

In addition to the vetoes, a proposal is on the agenda to allow the reduction of fuel taxes without the need to compensate for the loss of revenue (PLN 2/22). The PLN 1/22 can also be analyzed, which opens a credit of R$ 2.6 billion for personnel expenses and the Safra Plan.

lupus and epilepsy

Senators and deputies will be able to consider the total veto (VET 33/21) to the project that foresees the inclusion of lupus and epilepsy in the list of diseases with Social Security benefits (PL 7797/10). The final wording of the project was approved by the Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship of the Chamber in May of last year.

patents

Also on the agenda is the vetoes of PL 12/21, which allows the federal government to break the patent to produce medicines and vaccines in cases of national or international health emergencies, transformed into Law 14,200/21. The text was approved by the Chamber in July last year.

Five provisions were vetoed by President Bolsonaro (VET 48/21) that determine the temporary breach of patents for vaccines and inputs in periods of emergency or state of public calamity.

Violence against women

Veto 62/21, which canceled parts of PL 5000/16, transformed into Law 14,232 of 2021, which establishes the National Policy on Statistical Information Related to Violence against Women (Pnainfo) can also be analyzed. The rule provides for the creation of a unified national registry of data on violence against women.

Bolsonaro vetoed changing the definition of violence against women from “act or conduct based on gender” to “act or conduct practiced for reasons of female sex”.

The project also provided that Pnainfo would have a committee made up of representatives of the three branches of government that would monitor the implementation of the policy, coordinated by a federal executive body.

electrobras

The partial veto (VET 36/21) to the conversion bill which modified the Eletrobras privatization MP (MP 1031/21). The text was approved by the Chamber in May last year and transformed into Law 14,182/21.

Bolsonaro vetoed several articles, such as the possibility of employees fired after privatization to acquire shares in the company at a discount. For him, sales of shares in this way typify illegal conduct of distortion of market practices.

Permission for employees dismissed from Eletrobras up to one year after privatization to be relocated to other public companies was also vetoed. In this case, Bolsonaro alleged that practices of this type violate the Constitution in relation to access to public employment by means of competition.

Check other vetoes pending voting

-> Legal framework for startups, with tax benefits for individual investors and easier conditions for smaller companies to access the capital market (VET 25/21, affixed to PLP 146/19)

-> Make the dissemination of fake news a crime capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process (VET 46/21, affixed to PL 2462/91)

-> Changes in charges for IPI of the municipalities (VET 58/21, affixed to PL 1559/19)

-> Baptizes BR-153 ex-president João Goulart to BR-153 (VET 60/21, affixed to PL 4261/12)

-> Statute of the Person with Cancer (VET 63/21, affixed to PL 1605/19).

-> Incentives to the recycling industry (VET 65/21, affixed to PL 7535/17)

-> Tax immunity of charities (VET 66/21, affixed to PLP 134/19)

-> Legal framework for railways (VET 67/21, affixed to PL 3754/21)

-> Amnesty infractions and cancel fines for late delivery of the FGTS Collection Form (VET 71/21, affixed to PL 7512/14).

-> Reinforcement of measures to protect application deliverers (VET 5/22 affixed to PL 1665/20)

-> Legal framework for micro and mini power generators (VET 9/22 affixed to PL 5829/19)

-> 2022 Budget (VET 11/22 affixed to PLN 19/21)

-> Punishment for those who disclose traffic violations (VET 12/22 affixed to PL 130/20)

-> Creates the Covid-19 Pro-Research Priority Program while the public health emergency arising from the Covid-19 pandemic lasts (VET 13/22 affixed to 1208/21)

-> Establishes the National Policy for Pediatric Oncology Care (VET 14/22 affixed to PL 3921/20)

-> Leave of absence of pregnant employee not immunized against coronavirus (VET 15/22 affixed to 2058/21)

