Consultation to include anti-covid drugs in the SUS reaches the final stage

The analysis on the use of the drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in the treatment of Covid-19, carried out by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec), is close to the final stage.

This Wednesday (27/4), the group ends the public consultation on the use of medicines. After collecting contributions from society, Conitec must send a favorable recommendation for the use of drugs to the Ministry of Health.

It will be up to the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs of the portfolio, Sandra de Castro Barros, to approve or not the recommendation of Conitec. If so, the drugs will be included in the list of SUS therapies.

The drugs are indicated for home use in adults with early symptoms of the disease. The expectation of the federal government is to sign a purchase agreement with Pfizer, manufacturer of the drugs, which are offered commercially under the name of Paxlovid.

To make the agreement official, however, the Ministry of Health awaits the end of the analysis at Conitec. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has already signaled that the purchase of the drug must be completed.

Studies carried out by Pfizer show that the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for patients who used the pills between the 3rd and 5th day of symptoms of the disease, with almost 89% effectiveness.

The drug should be taken for five days, right after the first symptoms of the disease and a positive result for the Covid exam. The effect of the pill blocks the replication of the virus and prevents the evolution of Covid-19 to serious conditions.

***Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Treatments for Covid-19 may vary according to the table presented. In milder cases, where there is muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, intense cough and fever, rest and the use of certain medications can help relieve symptoms. MSD/Play ***new-treatments-covid In more severe cases, where the patient has difficulty breathing or has chest pain, hospital treatment is necessary.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***Anvisa-treatment-Covid-19 In Brazil, some drugs were authorized by Anvisa as a treatment for Covid-19. One of them is baricitinib, which is strongly recommended for patients with severe cases of infection, as it increases the likelihood of survival from the complications that the coronavirus can cause.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***new-treatments-covid The drug works by decreasing the damage caused by the coronavirus to cells and decreases inflammation. It is supplied in the form of 2 mg or 4 mg tablets and should only be used with a doctor’s prescription.Aitor Diago/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid The monoclonal antibody sotrovimab is another drug authorized by the regulatory agency as a treatment for Covid-19. However, it is only indicated for mild cases of the disease and should be used when the first symptoms appear.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid According to the pharmaceutical company GSK, sotrovimab is effective against mutations of the coronavirus, as well as those that characterize the Ômicron variant. The drug is injectable and its use is restricted to hospitals.EThamPhoto/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid-2.jpg Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is another authorized treatment. According to studies, the drug is indicated for patients with severe conditions. It is able to reduce mortality only when the use of oxygen is necessary.Jackyenjoyphotography/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Despite being indicated by health agencies, corticosteroids should not be used without medical advice, as it can worsen the clinical picture if used early.Nitat Termmee/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Anvisa also granted permission for the use of the REGN-COV antibody cocktail. Treatment is indicated for people who are showing the first symptoms of the disease and do not need hospitalization, but who are at greater risk of developing serious conditions.Yulia-Images/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid-1.jpg For the use of the cocktail, which contains two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, a medical prescription is required. It is applied via intravenous infusion and, according to the manufacturer, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 70%. In severe cases, the drug should not be used, as it may worsen the condition.FG Trade / Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Like corticosteroids, interleukin-6 receptor blockers are also indicated to treat severe symptoms of Covid-19, as they reduce death from the disease. However, for the use of the drug, a medical prescription is necessary, as misuse can worsen the patient’s condition.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid All medicines authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency are for restricted hospital use and are treatments for people who have coronavirus. To date, no drug has been shown to be effective in preventing infection with the disease. Geber86/ Getty Images 0

cost-effectiveness

To perform the cost-effectiveness analysis of the pills, Conitec considered patients aged 65 years or older and immunosuppressed. According to the commission, Pfizer proposed a cost of US$ 250 per treatment with Paxlovid, equivalent to R$ 1,252, according to the Central Bank (at the quotation of 9/3/2022, the date on which the cost-effectiveness analysis was carried out). carried out by Conitec).

The value is lower than the average cost of hospitalization of patients with Covid in the ward, which, added to the expenses with dialysis, diagnosis, laboratory and imaging tests, is estimated at R$ 6,358.76. In cases of hospitalization in the Intensive Care Center (ICU), the cost rises to R$ 51,467.30.

According to the group’s report, if the average risk of hospitalization of 34% for patients with Covid is considered, the eventual use of Paxlovid can generate savings of R$ 2 billion (in scenarios with low incidence of Covid cases) to R$ 19 billion (in scenarios with a high incidence of cases) to the public coffers, over a period of 5 years.

other medicines

In early April, the Ministry of Health included the drug baricitinie in the SUS list. The drug was already registered in Brazil for the treatment of other diseases, but gained approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and Conitec for use against Covid.

The drug should be used by hospitalized adults who need oxygen by mask or nasal catheter.

Studies analyzed by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec) indicate that the use of the substance can contribute to a “significant reduction of deaths” by hospitalized adults.

