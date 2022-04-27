Contractor presents financial project for new Vila Belmiro at Santos Board meeting | saints

Wednesday will be busy in Vila Belmiro. The Santos Deliberative Council meets tonight to discuss two important issues: the 2021 bills and the project of the new stadium for the club.

At the meeting, WTorre, the contractor responsible for the project for the new Vila Belmiro, will present to the councilors the financial details of the possible construction of the stadium. This time, points of the work will not be shown, only finance issues.

In an interview with gePresident Andres Rueda was excited about the possibility of showing to the Deliberative Council what was seen by the leaders in the last meetings with the WTorre.

– At this meeting, WTorre will present the financial study of the work. What model was sought by them, together, to be able to make the work possible, post-pandemic, post-price increase and interest increase, which hinders a bit to bring in investors. They will present to the Council. Then everyone is on the same page, where each part of the project stands,” said Rueda.

more about the saints:

+ Watch behind the scenes of the victory in the Village

1 of 3 Santos President Andres Rueda — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC Santos president Andres Rueda — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

But what then? To advance the project even further, Santos wants to set up a commission with advisers with experience in the engineering area so that the project can get off the ground in the coming years.

– We are asking for a more executive committee to be set up that includes people from the Board, people with engineering expertise. So, together with the Management Committee, depending on the evolution of the meeting, to be able to go deeper into the project – he added.

This Wednesday’s meeting will also serve for the counselors to approve or not the accounts of last year of Santos. The Supervisory Board will present a report on the finances.

2 of 3 Vila Belmiro full in Santos vs Coritiba — Photo: Disclosure/Santos FC Vila Belmiro full in Santos vs Coritiba — Photo: Disclosure/Santos FC

The ge Santos podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!