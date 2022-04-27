Cooking gas already costs almost 10% of the minimum wage; price is the highest of the century | Economy

The 13 kilo gas cylinder already costs almost 10% of the minimum wage. According to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the cylinder was sold on average at R$ 113.24 in the last week, equivalent to 9.3% of the salary, today at R$ 1,212.

In the monthly average, according to the Petrobras Social Observatory, an organization linked to the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP), the price of the cylinder reached R$ 113.48, reaching the highest real value in the historical series, which began in July 2001. .

The amount is more than double the gas allowance paid by the federal government to low-income families: planned to pay half the price of a cylinder, the benefit today is R$ 51 – 44.5% of the average price.

According to economist Eric Gil Dantas, from the OSP and the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (Ibeps), cooking gas once again compromised the minimum wage in the same proportion as in 2007.

“In these 15 years, with the maintenance of the price of cooking gas and the appreciation of the minimum wage, this proportion has been falling, but there was a reversal in 2017 with the rise in LPG values ​​and the real increase in the minimum wage”, he emphasizes.