Cooking gas represents 9.4% of the minimum wage and reaches the highest monthly average of the century – 04/27/2022 – Panel

The price of cooking gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), has reached the highest real monthly average (minus inflation) of the 21st century.

The 13 kg cylinders are being sold in Brazil at an average value of R$ 113.48, which represents 9.4% of the minimum wage. This is the highest proportion since March 2007, when a cylinder cost R$33.06 and the minimum wage was R$350.

The data are from a survey by the Petrobras Social Observatory, an organization linked to the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) and which monitors the company’s policies and actions.

The survey was based on the average monthly price of LPG and the average weekly values ​​for the month of April, released this Tuesday (26) by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

In March, gas reached the highest real average price in the historical series, which began in July 2001, when the federal regulatory agency began to disclose the values ​​of cooking gas, sold at R$109.31. Before that, the record had been registered in November 2021, with the average price of BRL 106.50.

According to economist Eric Gil Dantas, from the OSP and the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (Ibeps), the rise in gas prices and its share in the household budget boosted the growth in the use of firewood in Brazil.

“Between 2013 and 2016, according to data from the Energy Research Company (EPE), the population consumed more LPG than firewood. in homes across the country. And, in 2020, this consumption was already 7% higher than that of LPG”, he says.

The successive readjustments in cooking gas and gasoline are part of the main concerns of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in his reelection project for the Presidency of the Republic.

At the end of March, he fired the then president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, amid the wear and tear generated by the mega-increase in fuel prices promoted by the company. José Mauro Coelho was appointed to his place.