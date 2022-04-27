Corinthians opens ticket sales for the match against Fortaleza with news for Fiel Torcedor

Corinthians returns to the field at Neo Química Arena next Sunday. The team faces Fortaleza, at 16h, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. This Wednesday, the club began selling tickets for the match.

The club will maintain the protocol of opening sales in a staggered way, taking into account the priorities in Fiel Torcedor. The match, it is worth remembering, is allowed to take place with 100% of the stadium’s capacity.

For the duel against Fortaleza, Fiel Torcedor members will have greater discounts to purchase tickets. Members of the Minha Vida plan will have discounts of 20% to 57% on tickets. The members of the Minha História plan will have discounts of 25% to 45%. The variation is according to the chosen sector. The club stated that this will be the first of a series of actions to value Fiel Torcedor starting this year.

Even without a physical box office, all tickets will be sold through the websites www.fieltorcedor.com.br, for members of Fiel Torcedor; and www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br for regular fans. Values ​​range from R$50 (North Sector) to R$500 (West Business) – see below.

The opening of sales will be as follows:

Wednesday, April 27, from 11 am : opening for Fiel Torcedor fans with credits for matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras, for Paulistão in 2020);

: opening for Fiel Torcedor fans with credits for matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras, for Paulistão in 2020); Wednesday, April 27, from 1 pm : opening for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have 35 points or more;

: opening for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have 35 points or more; Wednesday, April 27, from 3pm : opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor;

: opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor; Thursday, April 28, from 3pm: opening for fans in general;

Corinthians reinforced the guidelines on the care that must be taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans need to present proof of the complete vaccination schedule or a Covid-19 test taken up to 48 hours before the respective match to enter the Neo Química Arena. Vouchers can be physical or digital and must be accompanied by an official photo document.

There’s a cabin too! – For fans who want to invest in a differentiated experience, Ticket sales for Camarote FielZone and Choperia FielZone are also open. All options have an open bar and open food before and after the matches, in addition to musical attractions and the presence of former players. The purchase can be made through the FielZone website and the values ​​​​checked below.

Check the ticket prices for Corinthians x Fortaleza

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 50.00

SUL DORIL – BRL 90.00

UPPER EAST NEOSALDINA – BRL 110.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – BRL 130.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 150.00

WEST SUPERIOR BENEGRIP – BRL 170.00

LOWER WEST BUSCOPAN CORNER – BRL 300.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 320.00

BUSCOPAN CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 400.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – BRL 500.00

FIELDZONE DECK – BRL 300

CHOPERIA FIELZONE – BRL 380

FIELZONE DISCOVERY BALCONY – R$ 450

BISTRO BEHIND THE FIELZONE GLASS – R$ 600

FIELZONE BLACK CHAIR – BRL 980

BLACK POOL FIEZONE – BRL 10,000 (up to 10 people)

Disclosure / Corinthians

