Corinthians squad gets a break after winning against Boca Juniors; see updated schedule

Shortly after Corinthians’ victory over Boca Juniors, on Tuesday night, for Libertadores, the club announced a change in the squad’s schedule for the week. Faced with the tight sequence of games and the triumph conquered, the Corinthians won a break on Wednesday.

After the rest day, the training routine will resume normally. The cast will show up again at CT Joaquim Grava on Thursday afternoon for the first eye training session in the sequence of the season.

After the first activity, the training period is repeated on Friday and Saturday, when the team finishes its preparation to return to the field. The big match of the time will be against Fortaleza, for the Brasileirão, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

For Libertadores, the alvinegra team returns to the field next Wednesday, against Deportivo Cali. The game takes place at 21:00 at the Colombian team’s stadium.

Check the schedule for the rest of the week of Corinthians

Wednesday, 04/27

Rest

Thursday, 04/28

Afternoon – Training

Friday, 29/04

Afternoon – Training

Saturday, 04/30

Afternoon – Training

Sunday, 05/1

16:00 – Corinthians vs Fortaleza

4th round | Brazilian

