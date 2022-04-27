Corinthians x Boca Juniors becomes Neo Qumica Arena’s third highest income; see ranking

Corinthians beat Boca Juniors, from Argentina, on Tuesday night, for Libertadores da América. In addition to breaking the season’s attendance record, the match recorded the third highest income in the history of Neo Química Arena, which opened in May 2014.

The club disclosed the gross revenue of R$4,611,628.25. This value is only below two other games at the alvinegro stadium: against Cruzeiro, for the Copa do Brasil, in 2018; and against São Paulo, for Paulista, in 2019. The first place raised BRL 5,108,151.00 and the second BRL 5,014,884.00 – these are the only two incomes above 5 million reais – check the ranking below.

This Tuesday’s income at Neo Química Arena is a result of the presence of 44,313 paying people and, mainly, the increase in ticket prices applied by the club in eight of the ten sectors of the Corinthians stadium. With the exception of the two most popular, tickets cost between R$90 and R$750. In a press conference this Monday, at CT Joaquim Grava, President Duilio Monteiro Alves explained the readjustment in the price of tickets.

The trend is for Neo Química Arena to register new incomes among the largest of Neo Química Arena in 2022, if Corinthians advances to the knockout stage of Libertadores. The match against Deportivo Cali, from Colombia, also valid for the first phase of the current edition, is already on the list with incomes above R$ 3 million.

Corinthians still has one more game for Libertadores in the group stage within the Neo Química Arena. The team faces Always Ready, from Bolivia, on May 26 at 9 pm. Before that, the Corinthians stadium still hosts Fortaleza and São Paulo, for the Brasileirão, and Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, for the Copa do Brasil.

Check out Neo Química Arena’s highest rents

10/17/2018 – Corinthians 1 x 2 Cruzeiro – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 5,108,151.00 – Audience: 45,978

04/21/2019 – Corinthians 2 x 1 São Paulo – Paulista – Income: BRL 5,014,884.00 – Audience: 46,481

04/26/2022 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – Income: BRL 4,611,628.25 – Audience: 44,313

09/26/2018 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Flamengo – Copa do Brasil – Income: BRL 3,663,322.30 – Audience: 44,249

02/18/2015 – Corinthians 2 x 0 São Paulo – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,528,236.00 – Audience: 38,487

04/16/2015 – Corinthians 0 x 0 San Lorenzo – Libertadores – Income: R$3,329,516.00 – Audience: 40,744

05/13/2015 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Guaraní-PY – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,327,731.00 – Audience: 39,806

04/01/2015 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Danubio – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,283,955.00 – Audience: 38,471

04/19/2015 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras – Paulista – Income: BRL 3,194,302.00 – Audience: 38,457

03/31/2018 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Paulista – Income: BRL 3,182,923.00 – Audience: 43,535

04/13/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – Libertadores – Income: BRL 3,069,768.25 – Audience: 37,708

05/18/2014 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Figueirense – Brasileirão – Income: BRL 3,029,801.00 – Audience: 36,123

