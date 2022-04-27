Covid-19: 22,900 cases and 245 deaths are recorded in 24 hours

State and municipal health departments recorded 20,943 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the organs, 245 deaths from complications associated with the disease were confirmed.

With the new data, the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus during the pandemic reached 30,399,004. Yesterday, the information system of the Ministry of Health brought 30,378,061 accumulated cases.

The number of cases being monitored for covid-19 stands at 254,895. The term is given to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were not discharged and did not result in death.

With today’s figures, the total number of deaths has reached 663,111. As of yesterday, the pandemic information panel marked 662,866 lives lost.

There are still 3,162 deaths under investigation. Investigative deaths occur due to the fact that there are cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 still requires further tests and procedures.

To date, 29,480,998 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to 97% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data are in the update of the Ministry of Health released this Wednesday (27). It consolidates the information sent by states and municipalities on cases and deaths associated with covid-19. The bulletin did not include the number of deaths from covid-19 in Mato Grosso do Sul.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (168,106), Rio de Janeiro (73,378), Minas Gerais (61,243), Paraná (43,086) and Rio Grande do Sul (39,273).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,002), Amapá (2,130), Roraima (2,147), Tocantins (4,150) and Sergipe (6,342).

São Paulo is the state with the highest number of cases, with 5.37 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.35 million) and Paraná (2.49 million). The lowest numbers of cases were recorded in Acre (124,672), Roraima (155,433) and Amapá (160,388).

Vaccination

To date, 412,135,610 doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 174.5 million with the first dose, 154 million with the second dose and 4.8 with the single dose. A further 74.1 million received the booster dose, 1.23 million received the second booster dose and 3.2 million received the additional dose.