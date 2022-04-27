Covid-19: of the 440 deaths in 2022 in the DF, 72% were of unvaccinated people or with an incomplete regimen, says Saúde | Federal District
The Federal District registered 98 new known cases of Covid-19 and more 2 deaths by the disease, this Wednesday (27). According to the Health Department, of the 440 deaths recorded in 2022, 320 (72.7%) were from people who had not been vaccinated or had an incomplete vaccination schedule.
Also according to the folder, the other 120 deaths were from vaccinated people, however, 85% had comorbidities and a mean age of 80 years.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,649 people lost their lives and 696,194 were infected by the new coronavirus in Brasilia. The baud rate is at 0.82. THE index, when below 1, indicates a decrease in infections.
Among those killed by Covid in the DF, since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,778 people lived in the federal capital, 871 came from Goiásin search of assistance, and 142 were from other states.
Date of deaths released this Wednesday (27):
- February 12, 2022: 1
- April 6, 2020: 1
- Ceilandia: 1
- Santa Maria: 1
- 30 to 39 years: 1
- 70 to 79 years: 1
Until 4:25 pm this Wednesday (27), the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public health network was in 48.6%. Of the total of 46 beds, 18 were occupied, 19 were available and 9 were blocked.
At private network, until 11:55 am, 53.7% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 60 were used, 50 were vacant and 26 were blocked. The data are the same recorded on Tuesday (26).
The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Wednesday, 80,962 people tested positive and 843 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 68,760 contaminations and 1,759 lost lifes.
See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Wednesday:
