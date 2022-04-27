Health

Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 04/26/2022; city ​​does not register deaths from the disease and public beds remain empty | Wood zone

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Juiz de Fora did not record deaths from Covid-19 in Tuesday’s newsletter (26). The municipality continues without any patients hospitalized in the infirmary beds and in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of the Unified Health System (SUS). In private hospitals, 2 patients are still hospitalized with the disease.

The newsletter also 17 new Covid-19 cases and 189 suspected cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic are: 66,375 infected, 139,892 suspicious notifications and 2,255 lives lost in the city.

Deaths caused by Covid-19

previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total
+1 0 2,255

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

swipe to see content

New victims of Covid-19

Sex Age date of death comorbidity
no registry

Source: PJF

swipe to see content

Confirmed cases of Covid-19

previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total
+16 +17 66,375

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

swipe to see content

Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19

Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall.

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Suspected cases of Covid-19

previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total
+199 +189 139,892

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

swipe to see content

* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19

Type Current hospitalization Hospitalization the day before
ICU (private + public) 0 0 patients
Wards (private + public) 2 patients 3 patients
Total inpatients 2 hospitalized 3 hospitalized

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

swipe to see content

SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only

Current SUS ICU rate Previous SUS ICU rate Current SUS ward rate Previous SUS ward rate
0% 0% 0% 0%

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

swipe to see content

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19

Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals

Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases)

Current total occupancy Previous day’s total occupancy
74.01% (private + public) 68.59% (private + public)
89.47% (public only) 88.72% (public only)
59.72% (private only) 50% (private only)

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

swipe to see content

Recovered from Covid-19

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

swipe to see content

*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours.

VIDEOS: see everything about Zona da Mata and Campo das Vertentes

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

11 thousand employees of the Capital and dependents are without health insurance

22 hours ago

Health schedules flu vaccination and 4th dose for elderly people over 60 years old this Thursday

3 weeks ago

Sleep better with these therapeutic teas that fight insomnia

March 9, 2022

São Paulo has first day without deaths from covid-19

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button