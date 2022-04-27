Health

COVID: mobile death notifications average hits lowest number in 2022

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
People crossing the street in Pra
Use of masks indoors will be released in BH from Thursday (28/4) and Sunday (01/5) throughout the state (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

According to data from the new epidemiological bulletin, in the last 24 hours 12 people died and 758 tested positive for COVID-19 in Minas Gerais. Thus, adding up the numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, there are now 3,354,669 confirmed cases and 61,243 deaths in total. These are information from the Secretary of State for Health.

In the month of April, so far, 28,309 new infections by the virus were registered, and 393 deaths. In all, in 2022, 5,012 people lost their lives as a result of COVID complications in the state.

Currently, the average mobile death rate from the coronavirus is 0.55 per 100,000 inhabitants, while that of confirmed cases is 21.48 per 100,000. Today (27/4) the mobile average of notification of deaths reached its lowest number in 2022, and is at 5.6. On January 1st, the index was 6.6.

Vaccination in the state is in 83% of people over 5 years old with the two doses and 57.4% with the first booster dose. The City Hall of Belo Horizonte continues to carry out a vaccination campaign for all the public already summoned, from Monday to Friday, at the health centers and extra posts listed on the website.

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.

0 0 1 minute read
