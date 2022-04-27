COVID: mobile death notifications average hits lowest number in 2022
In the month of April, so far, 28,309 new infections by the virus were registered, and 393 deaths. In all, in 2022, 5,012 people lost their lives as a result of COVID complications in the state.
Currently, the average mobile death rate from the coronavirus is 0.55 per 100,000 inhabitants, while that of confirmed cases is 21.48 per 100,000. Today (27/4) the mobile average of notification of deaths reached its lowest number in 2022, and is at 5.6. On January 1st, the index was 6.6.
From May 1st, the use of masks in closed places in Minas is released. With the advance of the largest vaccination operation in the history of Minas, after more than 2 years of a pandemic, the smile of the miners can once again be shown to the whole world.
* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.
