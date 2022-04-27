Covid refreshes our digital memory

The news of the last few days has been difficult: Covid-19 refuses to die. Like the phoenix, when apparently it is in ashes, it is reborn stronger to walk its path. The consequences of this resurgence of the disease leave several lessons that range from the strategic planning and logistics of health systems, to public policy decisions, emphasizing the importance of reacting quickly to situations of this type, even if with this virus there has been a prior warning of 24 months in advance.

Another very important aspect in the discussion on how to deal with the pandemic, without increasing the economic suffering of the most vulnerable families, is understanding how to use alternative means to perform the same tasks. Faced with this scenario, many will say that Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) are this tool, and that everything is solved just by increasing its coverage and access.

However, reality and experience teach us important lessons on many occasions. Yes, technology has been integrated into the value chain of countless micro-enterprises, but it has not completely overcome the reality that preceded it. Those who used to sell vegetables can now receive orders via text messages, but the delivery is done with someone in transit, walking (sometimes running), by bicycle and, in rare cases, by car (in the context of micro-enterprises). The world in which pizza or hamburger orders are delivered by drone is still far from becoming a common reality.

Delivery drones are still a distant reality (Image: Disclosure / iFood)

Another reminder left by the resurgence of the virus is the need to offer the population solutions and information through applications that facilitate bureaucracy, decongesting the long lines for collecting or requesting documents at government offices and headquarters. While advances have been observed in Latin America in this area, they have been asymmetrical with some governments much more advanced than others in terms of digitizing official procedures.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle perceived in the region, in several markets, is the lack of disclosure by the authorities of the different e-government platforms that have been made available for the use of citizens. As the old saying goes, what is not known, does not exist. What’s the point of having the best e-government solutions in the world, if the vast majority of the population doesn’t know they exist or has no way of connecting to them?

On the other hand, the need to facilitate procedures for citizens has led states, departments and provinces to improve and expand their efforts to get closer to the population in the digital environment. An example of this is the evolution of merely informative portals to pages that execute transactions.

The comments are part of an effort that began nearly two years ago in the region, when the coronavirus was barely visible and governments began to implement measures to ensure people’s connectivity during the months of the pandemic — especially to avoid missing payments. In the same period, although less publicized, other efforts were made to verify the resilience of the existing telecommunications networks. The goal was to see if they could handle the increases in traffic that a quarantine might require from fixed broadband connections to homes.

Other recurring issues in the world of telecommunications were also addressed in parallel. Among them, making the licenses necessary for the implementation of infrastructure more flexible or digital, as the municipalities of Campinas (SP) and Porto Alegre (RS) did, or making temporary licenses available for access to the radio spectrum in Central American markets, such as Panama.

Unfortunately, history seems to have stopped in the markets where radio spectrum needs to be allocated in Latin America — the Central American countries. Solving a system failure by granting temporary licenses to access the radio spectrum has not become an objective of regional administrations. In some of these markets, part of the problem is due to the disconnect between governments’ billing aspirations and mobile operators’ investment plans.

An approach that can be used to reflect on the sector was the one used in Colombia. The pandemic also served to validate the country’s pre-covid strategy. As countries in the region vied for media leadership in advancing 5G, Colombians introspected and admitted that efforts to adopt 4G and become regional leaders in this technology have not had the expected effect. Instead of crying tears of blood, Colombia learned from the lessons of the 2013 process and its fundamentals (which were not few), initiating a strategy to accelerate the adoption of 4G at the national level by the mass market, which must be completed in 2024.

Colombian reflection work on telecommunications can serve as an inspiration (Image: Pixabay)

As the adoption of 4G accelerates (a mobile broadband technology that, with enough spectrum, can reach peak speeds of more than 500 Mbps), work begins on initiatives to gradually promote the adoption of 5G in the business world in the covid. Perhaps the Colombian approach should serve as an example for those markets with operators that are not comfortable promoting an accelerated and rapid deployment of 5G because they do not consider that the mass market is ready for it. Added to this point are the different challenges generated with the adoption of this technology, such as the complications in obtaining licenses to implement infrastructure, the high prices for using the radioelectric spectrum (especially in Ecuador and Mexico) and the cost of cell phones. operating with this technology.

Better to promote the accelerated adoption of 4G, take actions to improve the quality and coverage of these networks, create solutions that justify the migration of users to these data plans and, simultaneously, create a strategy to promote 5G that is seen positively by the sectors productive in the economy. As the case of Costa Rica shows, companies dedicated to the export of high-tech products want the arrival of 5G as soon as possible, an arrival that does not have a large geographic coverage to meet their needs.

The damn covid-19 is back, and with it, many of the initiatives that were formulated to mitigate its impact will return. What is needed in the world of telecommunications is to make many of these solutions permanent so that when the next challenge comes, we are better prepared. According to the Inter-American Development Bank, each month during the pandemic represents a year of knowledge for public policy authorities about the importance of ICTs in the development of a country. At a very high cost, we have gained practically a quarter of a century in the awareness that this knowledge is not wasted and that public policies that correspond to the level of market development can be established, always with the collaboration of different actors.

Let’s not forget that any country strategy for 5G will depend on the launch of the technology by telecom operators and, for that to happen, such a launch has to make sense from a financial point of view so that the offer is long-term.

This column is written in a personal capacity.

