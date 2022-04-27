Covid: when should the ButanVac vaccine be ready? understand the expectation

To continue vaccination against covid-19, one of the Brazilian bets is the ButanVac vaccine, developed by the Butantan Institute. In addition, the research also includes the participation of study centers in Thailand and Vietnam. At the moment, the main question is understanding when the immunizing potential will be ready for use. The updated forecast is for 2023 only.

Clinical studies — those carried out in humans — take place in the three participating countries and seek to assess the effectiveness and safety of the formula as a booster dose. In fact, some studies on the tests have already been published by Thai and Vietnamese scientists.

ButanVac vaccine should only be ready in 2023 (Image: Disclosure/Government of the State of São Paulo)

ButanVac in Brazil

In Brazil, the Phase 1 clinical study has already been completed and, now, the data must be sent to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). This is because Anvisa will approve the continuation of the research (or not) for Phases 2 and 3. At the end of all the tests, it will also be the agency that will define whether the product can be applied to Brazilians.

As the process of developing an immunizer involves different stages and bureaucracy, it is relatively normal for deadlines to be constantly reviewed. For example, ButanVac has already been announced for use in 2022 against covid-19, but the research time prevented the first goal.

At the end of March of this, the president of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, updated expectations for the immunizer, which will have 100% national production, and informed that the product should only be delivered in 2023.

Reformulation of tests

For research, one of ButanVac’s first challenges was the need to redesign the Phase 1 clinical studies. Initially, a double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial was planned. But for that, it was necessary to find volunteers who were not yet immunized and who did not plan to be vaccinated in the coming months. On the other hand, the national immunization campaign was already advancing and reaching almost all audiences.

Faced with the new scenario, the Butantan clinical study needed to be remodeled and the idea became to test ButanVac only as a booster dose, which significantly increased the number of people who could participate in the tests. This delayed the Brazilian research arm.

Clinical trials of the ButanVac vaccine needed to be redesigned, which impacted the speed of the study (Image: Gpointstudio/Envato)

“Vaccination in Brazil advanced very quickly and there came a time when there was no longer the possibility of including volunteers [para comparar vacinados e não vacinados]. This led to the need to redesign the entire clinical trial, which ended up slowing down vaccine research,” President Covas explained about the situation.

How does the booster vaccine work?

To immunize against the coronavirus, ButanVac adopts a virus responsible for Newcastle Disease (NCD) – which does not cause symptoms in humans, but affects birds – as an inactivated viral vector. In this way, the DNC virus is genetically edited and has included in its genetic material fragments of the covid-19 virus in order to trigger an immune response against the coronavirus in the future.

In the covid-19 pandemic, the viral vector strategy was also adopted by the Covishield vaccine (Oxford/AstraZeneca/Fiocruz) and by the Janssen formula (Johnson & Johnson). The technology is already widely used by Butantan as well, but for the production of vaccines against influenza (influenza).

Source: Butantan Institute