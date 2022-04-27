‘Cross of Death’ on Bitcoin’s 3-Day Chart Could Cause Up to 40% BTC Price Correction

The three-day chart is not usually very popular with traders to gauge Bitcoin (BTC) price action. However, the imminence of a “death cross” formation on this chart where each candle represents 72 hours of trading is an indication that a severe correction may occur in the short term.

Technically, a death cross sets up when the 50 candlestick simple moving average crosses the 200 candlestick moving average on the downside. Experts in technical analysis are often unanimous in considering this chart pattern an indicator of a deeper correction.

A good reason not to ignore the formation of this bearish pattern on Bitcoin’s three-day chart is that it has only occurred twice in the history of the biggest cryptocurrency on the market. In both, Bitcoin was going through similar bearish cycles to the current moment, with the price approximately 40% below its all-time high – even though not all analysts agree that bears are in control of the market right now.

One month after the “crosses of death” were confirmed, the price of BTC corrected up to 40% from the price they were at before the crossing between the 50 and 200-day moving averages.

Considering the price of $40,110 late Monday afternoon, once the new “cross of death” is established and the price of BTC could still fall back to the range of $24,000.

correction history

The first time the “cross of death” on the three-day chart happened in Bitcoin’s history was in mid-December 2014. After a severe correction immediately after the event, the BTC price went to the bottom of $208, 01 on January 15, 2015.

The chart pattern resumed in mid-November 2018, when the BTC/USD pair was quoted at approximately $6,400. On December 15, the BTC price reached a low of $3,156.

On the other hand, also in both cases, the bottoms that followed the death crosses on the three-day chart recorded the lows of both cycles. Afterwards, Bitcoin resumed a slow and gradual growth to in 2017 and 2021 renew its all-time highs.

Past behavior is no guarantee of future developments, but if history repeats itself Bitcoin could be facing its last correction before a definitive trend reversal towards better days.

As Cointelegraph Brasil recently reported, the fourth straight weekly close in the red, now below $40,000, indicates that this former support may be becoming the new resistance for the BTC price.

