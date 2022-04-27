Cruzeiro beats Londrina 1-0 and enters the G-4 of Série B for the first time – Rádio Itatiaia













Cruzeiro has 100% of success playing at home for Série B of the Brazilian Championship. After beating Brusque in the second round, the celestial team beat Londrina 1-0 on Tuesday night (26), at Mineirão. With the result, Raposa reaches 7 points and sleeps in fourth place in the competition.

The goal of the match was scored by Luvannor, who scored for the first time with the celestial shirt. Edu came off the bench and had as his first touch on the ball precisely the assist for the goal of the night.

To face Tubarão, Paulo Pezzolano bet on a different formation, putting Rômulo on the bench and putting together a line of three defenders, formed by Zé Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock. Despite possession of the ball in the first half, Cruzeiro only had more offensive construction with the Uruguayan’s changes in the second half.

In the next round, Cruzeiro travels to Oeste Santa Catarina to face Chapecoense, who are coming from a 3-0 victory over Novorizontino. The teams enter the field at 19:00 this Saturday (23).

The game

Cruzeiro started the match completely dominating the actions on the field, maintaining possession of the ball for most of the time. Marking the opponent in the offensive field, the celestial team managed a tackle inside the area and Rodolfo had the chance to finish with danger, but he stopped in the goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira.

Betting on the counterattack, Londrina managed the best escape in the 20th minute, stopping only in the absence of Eduardo Brock, who was cautioned with a yellow card. In the charge, Rafael Cabral made a good defense.

With few chances and inspiration from both sides, the teams went into the break without hitting the net.

At halftime, Paulo Pezzolano promoted the entry of Daniel Júnior in place of Rodolfo. In the first few minutes, he received a beautiful pass from Luvannor, made a good individual move and hit a strong kick on the crossbar, which prevented a great goal at Mineirão.

At 12 minutes, Londrina managed a good escape on the right side. Cruzamento found Douglas Coutinho in the area. The forward sent it to the back of the net, but the VAR indicated offside at the beginning of the play and disallowed the goal.

Requested by the crowd, Edu entered the field. In the first play on the field, he and Luvannor pressured the ball out of Tubarão. The goalkeeper hesitated, handed the ball to the Blue Emperor, who was not selfish and left Raposa’s reinforcements free to open the scoring and score the first with the Cruzeiro shirt.

In the rest of the match, Londrina tried to leave more for the game, but the celestial team managed to neutralize the attacks of Tubarão to guarantee the three points.

GAME SHEET

CRUISE 1 X 0 LONDON

Cruzeiro: Rafael Cabral, Zé Ivaldo, Oliveira and Brock (Edu), Leonardo Pais, William Oliveira, Neto Moura (Pedro Castro) and Rafael Santos (Bidu); Jajá (Geovane), Luvannor and Rodolfo (Daniel Júnior). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

London: Matheus Nogueira; Samuel Santos (Salatiel), Augusto, Saimon and Felipe Vieira; João Paulo, Jean Henrique (Luan) and Jhonny Lucas (Mossoró); Caprini, Gabriel Santos (Marcinho) and Douglas Coutinho (Thiago Ribeiro). Coach: Adilson Batista

Yellow cards: Cruzeiro: Eduardo Brock, Luvannor, William Oliveira, Vitor Leque and Rafael Cabral / Londrina – João Paulo

Goal: Luvannor (21’2T)

Reason: fourth round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 21:30

Location: Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Douglas Schwengber da Silva (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Check out the main news from Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s YouTube channel



