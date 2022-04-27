Cruzeiro management, Rogério Ceni and cast: Robinho shares blame for relegation in 2019 | cruise

More than two years have passed since Cruzeiro was relegated to Série B of the Brazilian Championship. However, the reasons that led the team to the second division are still quite controversial. In an exclusive interview with ge midfielder Robinho, who played for Raposa in 2019, blamed the board at the time and shared responsibility with the squad for the relegation.

For the player, Cruzeiro’s fall to Serie B involves changes in the squad throughout that season and, mainly, the departure of coach Mano Menezes.

– One of the main things was Mano’s departure. There’s no way. They can say what they want, but Mano had the locker room in his hand. He controlled, he commanded. If he said ‘this is the team that’s going to play’, that’s the one he was going to play and nobody said anything. There was no director giving an interview, knocking on the door saying ‘go change this one, change that one’.

Mano Menezes was fired in August 2019, after the team was eliminated by Internacional in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. That same week, for the Brasileirão, Cruzeiro lost the classic to Atlético-MG by 2-0 and ended the 13th round of the championship in the relegation zone.

1 of 4 In an exclusive interview with ge.globo, Robinho opened the game about Cruzeiro’s relegation in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction/ge.globo In an exclusive interview with ge.globo, Robinho opened the game about Cruzeiro’s relegation in 2019 — Photo: Reproduction/ge.globo

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

To replace Mano, the club bet on coach Rogério Ceni, who stayed in office for just 46 days. Robinho believes that the signing of Ceni “has got in the way of Cruzeiro”. He says the coach has lost the confidence of the players.

– I think Rogério’s arrival got in the way. Almost 90% of players who were starters lost confidence. He started making changes, taking out the older players and putting in the boys, something that completely changed our team.

Ceni was fired in September 2019, after a goalless draw with Ceará in the 21st round of the Brasileirão. There were eight games ahead of Cruzeiro and only two victories. The coach left the club in 16th place in the competition, with just 19 points.

That same night, Ceni starred in a controversy in the locker room involving players who came out in defense of midfielder Thiago Neves, who was on the bench.

To replace Rogério Ceni, the board of Cruzeiro sought Abel Braga. The coach was fired after two months on the job. The departure took place after a 1-0 defeat to CSA, a match that left Cruzeiro in a dramatic situation in the Brasileirão. The team occupied the 17th place, with 36 points, and had only three rounds to try to escape relegation. Adilson Batista was the substitute, but couldn’t avoid the fall to Serie B.

shared responsibility

With the relegation, Cruzeiro fans were in trouble with some of the team’s veterans, especially with midfielder Thiago Neves.

After the defeat to CSA in the Brasileirão, Thiago had an audio leaked and in the message he asked the then president of the Deliberative Council and manager of Cruzeiro football, Zezé Perrela, to pay off part of the back wages.

3 of 4 Robinho and Thiago Neves, ex-Cruzeiro — Photo: Douglas Magno/BP Filmes Robinho and Thiago Neves, ex-Cruzeiro — Photo: Douglas Magno/BP Filmes

The midfielder ended up being one of the figures of defeat. He even missed a penalty kick that could have brought the match to a draw. Robinho, however, believes that this demand from the crowd is unfair.

– They (fans) always blame the same: Thiago (Neves), Robinho, Edilson, Dedé. But what about the other players he had? We had about 30 more. I think it’s everyone’s fault. Everyone is equally at fault.

About the penalty missed by Thiago Neves, Robinho rejects the thesis that the midfielder would have missed the penalty on purpose:

– I could have taken the penalty, Fred could have taken it, but he took responsibility because he had already taken 15 penalties in the year. Turns out he made a mistake, but he didn’t make a mistake. Because he’s not an idiot. If we had realized that he was wrong intentionally, he would have been beaten in the locker room, he would have been beaten.

The current Coritiba midfielder also said that the 2019 Cruzeiro squad had already lost confidence in the board. According to the player, the managers made false promises about the payment of salaries. At the time, players went months without receiving.

– We received many promises. We did not receive (salary) and the board said they would deposit tomorrow, but that tomorrow took 45 days. There was a boy who borrowed money because he couldn’t put gas in the car to go to training.

Finally, the midfielder sends a message to Ronaldo Phenomenon for SAF do Cruzeiro to pay the debts that the club has in court with former players. Robinho won the lawsuit he filed against Cruzeiro for labor debts and has R$4,052,154.35 to receive from the club.

Now it’s praying, right? Who knows, maybe he (Ronaldo) will start paying (the debts) and the team will start to win and go up, right? There are those things too, see? I really hope it goes up this year and makes a spectacular Serie A next year. I am very happy to have had the opportunity to have been there and to have been champion.