Cruzeiro will reassess João Paulo and Canesin; Rafael Silva has a chance to debut for the team | cruise

Cruzeiro may have news for the match against Chapecoense, next Saturday, in Chapecó, in the interior of Santa Catarina. The biggest one could be the debut of forward Rafael Silva.

That’s what coach Paulo Pezzolano indicated, in a press conference, after the 1-0 victory over Londrina. According to the coach, it is possible that the attacker is related, but that he is still only able to play for a third of the time.

– He is doing well physically, it is possible that he can be, but if he is not more than 15 minutes – said the coach about the striker, who will wear the shirt number 17 of Raposa.

Two others that have a chance of being news are the midfielders João Paulo and Fernando Canesin. The first had a muscle discomfort and was out of the game against Londrina. He will be reevaluated this Wednesday.

The other is Fernando Canesin. He hasn’t played since the Brazilian’s Série B debut. He felt an injury to his right knee and was in recovery work. He remains doubtful for the match.

– Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will see João Paulo’s. We’re waiting for Canesin, he’s about to return. We don’t know if for Chapecoense or for the next game (Grêmio). Rafael Silva has not played for a long time, he was injured.

Worry about losing players

Paulo Pezzolano said he went too far in terms of using Edu against Londrina. According to him, the player should have played fewer minutes. He highlighted the concern to follow the guidelines so as not to lose more athletes because of wear and tear.

Today, Edu played as much as he could. I put more than Health wanted. We work a lot as a team and we don’t want to close it. Championship is too long. If I put it first, I can lose him five more games. We have to be smart and not play like a fan inside. We have to play as a coach.

