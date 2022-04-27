Cryptos Today: Bitcoin is on a seesaw, goes to $37,700 and is expected to experience even greater volatility; Dogecoin reverses and drops 11.7% – Cryptocurrencies

After a promising start to the week, Bitcoin (BTC) fell sharply again on Tuesday (26), reaching losses of around 4.5% that made the price touch $ 37,700 this morning, the lowest since March 13th. The movement remains linked to the more cautious behavior of investors, who eliminate risk from their portfolios in the midst of macroeconomic uncertainty in the world.

The pullback comes just a day after the cryptocurrency topped $40,500 on the news that financial giant Fidelity has cleared Bitcoin investment in private retirement plans across the United States. In the early hours of the day, the price shows a reaction and has already reached US$ 39,000 again. In the last 24 hours, the digital currency has depreciated by 3.3%.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Ethereum (ETH) hits $2,900 this morning, down 3.1%, one day after it topped $3,000. The negative reaction of ETH, which usually sets the tone for the movement of altcoins, impacts the entire market – this morning, no cryptocurrency in the top 100 registers daily gains, with the exception of ApeCoin (APE) which rises 4.8% after investors digest the hack to the Bored Apes project.

Yesterday’s highlight, Dogecoin (DOGE) reverses performance and has the worst result so far, falling 11.7%, erasing much of the gains made from traders’ speculation around the possibility of adopting the meme cryptocurrency by Twitter with the imminent purchase of the social network by Elon Musk.

Cryptocurrency declines accompany equity markets, which tumbled as Wall Street digested an unfavorable start to the earnings season, fiscal tightening from the U.S. central bank, as well as discouraging economic data and signs that Russia would step up its attacks on the US central bank. Ukraine. The technology-focused Nasdaq index, which has a strong correlation with the price of Bitcoin, dropped 3.9%, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.8%.

“Bitcoin reversed bearish as risk aversion returned to Wall Street, with tech stocks leading the way,” says Oanda Americas senior market analyst Edward Moya, pointing to Russia’s decision to suspend gas exports to Poland as one of the bad news that make up the set of uncertainties among investors. “Ethereum has also traded in negative territory and will continue to track what happens on Wall Street.”

Watch: Understand the case of the Bored Ape Yatch Club collection NFTs hack



Most analysts agree that Bitcoin is preparing to experience even more volatility. According to analyst Will Clemente, the coming movement has only happened six other times in the last two years. However, the direction of the movement remains uncertain. Some indicators suggest that a drop with loss of support (price with high buy demand) may occur, while others point to a short-term price jump.

Currently, the options market, which is often a reliable thermometer for predicting future prices, puts a 60% probability that BTC will trade above $36K in May.

In the Bitcoin futures market, the daily average, or the difference between the spot price and the futures price, has hit a one-year low, which can be considered positive for market sentiment among futures traders.

“The base only hit similar lows on two previous occasions last year: in July [de 2021]before the short squeeze of summer [no hemisfério Norte], It’s on February. The July low coincided with the bottom of the market, while the February low was followed by further consolidation.

According to Humberto Andrade, a trading analyst at the Bitcoin Market, it is noteworthy that in the recent turn of the market, from US$ 38,200 to US$ 40,000, neither side made any money, since there was no increased profitability of short-term and long-term positions.

“These are clear signs that the current price range is serving to increase positions. And this conclusion is also reinforced by the decline in the bitcoin balance held on exchanges, which points to a strong accumulation phase and suggests optimism about the future of the crypto asset.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 39,051.77 -3.3% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,900.39 -3.1% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 392.49 -1.8% Solana (SOL) $99.71 -0.7% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.651448 -4.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours ApeCoin (APE) $19.09 +4.8%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.142809 -11.7% Zcash (ZEC) US$ 149.03 -11.3% Near Protocol (NEAR) $13.10 -11% Monero (XMR) US$ 231.07 -11% The Graph (GRT) US$ 0.350232 -10.4%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 34.30 -3.24% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 45.67 -0.5% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 41.92 -2.44%+ Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 39.98 -0.54% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 39.10 -6.19% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.14 -two% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.29 -3.1% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 6.75 -6.89%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (27):

Senate approves bill that regulates cryptocurrencies in Brazil

Last night, the Senate approved Bill 3.825/2019, authored by Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR), which regulates operations carried out with crypto-assets in Brazil.

The PL has an impact mainly on companies operating in the cryptocurrency sector. From the user’s point of view, nothing changes for those who only buy and sell cryptos. For example, the requirements for declaration of assets in the Income Tax, and monthly capital gains to the Federal Revenue, remain.

To become law, PL 3.825/2019 still needs to go to a vote in the Chamber plenary, which will act as a review house, and only then be forwarded for presidential sanction.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Reports 60% Abandonment

Only four in 10 Salvadorans who downloaded the state-owned Bitcoin Bitcoin wallet Chivo said they still use it after getting the $30 BTC incentive from the government of President Nayib Bukele, according to a report published by the US National Bureau of Economic Research. USA.

“Most users who used Chivo after spending the $30 bonus do not engage with the app intensively,” said the study, based on face-to-face surveys of adults in 1,800 homes in El Salvador conducted in February.

“The average user reports no ATM withdrawals and no payments sent or received in bitcoin in a given month,” the report noted, adding that while “the majority of El Salvador citizens have an internet-enabled cell phone, fewer than 60 % of them downloaded the Chivo wallet”.

World’s First ETP Combining Bitcoin and Gold Hits the Market

The world’s first exchange-traded product (ETP) that combines exposure to Bitcoin and gold has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX.

The product was developed by ETP issuer 21Shares and crypto asset data provider ByteTree Asset Management.

The ByteTree Asset Management Bold ETP will track a custom benchmark composed of Bitcoin and gold that is rebalanced monthly according to the comparative volatility of the two assets. What has been least volatile in the last 360 days will receive the highest weight.

At launch, the weighting is 18.5% in Bitcoin and 81.5% in gold.

Cardano updates and increases block size

A new update in Cardano (ADA) has increased the block size of the network by 10%, according to a release from the developers.

“Before the weekend, an upgrade proposal was made to increase the block size of Cardano’s mainnet by 8KB,” development company Cardano Input Output said via Twitter. “The current block size is 80KB and after this change it will be 88KB.”

Blocks are batches of transactions that are confirmed and recorded on a blockchain. Larger sizes mean more transactions can be included in each batch, but they can also affect transaction time and overall network capacity.

Input Output said the 10% increase in network block size would help increase data throughput and scalability. The performance of decentralized applications (services that rely on smart contracts) on Cardano is also expected to improve.

Exchange FTX partners with Brazilian eSports organization

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX today announced a partnership with Brazilian eSports organization Furia, focusing on blockchain innovation and cryptocurrency education to help entrepreneurs.

In a statement, the companies say they will work together so that “a new generation can build a professional future in this rapidly growing space with the domain of blockchain technology, the cryptocurrency sector and the eSports audience”.

Through the partnership, Furia plans to pursue projects involving new technologies, such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related