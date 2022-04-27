Cssio and Fagner overcome Corinthians’ historic idols and become the team that most played for the club

Goalkeeper Cássio and right-back Fagner already have their respective places saved in Corinthians history, but together they reached an unprecedented milestone on Tuesday, in the match against Boca Juniors, for the Copa Libertadores da América. Now, the two are the duo that has worn the most together the alvinegra shirt in almost 112 years at the club.

The clash was the 401st time that the two shared the same field with the Corinthians uniform.. Their first game together was a classic against Palmeiras, for Paulista in 2014, which ended 1-1. Then, in addition to the hundreds of matches, two Brazilian titles and three Campeonatos Paulistas at the club. A relationship that yields very complimentary words between one and the other when they are informed of the deed.

“Fagner is a very special guy for me, a matter of person, human being, character. A guy who is a reference for me, as a friend. One of the best players I’ve had the privilege to play with“, began Cássio in the exaltation of shirt 23, with a calmer response from his partner.

“It’s a very important brand, a companion that I’ve had for many years. Difficult to see in football today, I hope we get many more games and, mainly, titles”, said Fagner, both in contact with the report of the My Helm.

Until Wednesday night, the post belonged to a famous duo in the 70s for the club: right-back Zé Maria and winger Vaguinho, two athletes from the Brazilian National Team present in the conquest of the São Paulo title in 1977, among other achievements. Both were in 400 matches side by side.

Another historical figure in that squad, Wladimir shared the field with Zé Maria in 398 opportunities, just behind the most frequent pairs. Luizinho and Idário, with 397 games together, and Wladimir and Vaguinho, with 376, close the pairs that played the most together at Timão – see list below.

It is worth remembering that Cássio and Fagner have already defended the Brazilian National Team together in both the youth and professional categories, being called up for the last World Cup. In Europe, they were also together for PSV, from Holland. There, however, they did not enter the field at the same time in an official game.

“I’ve known Fagner for a long time, we played in the U-20 National Team, then Holland. Now it’s coincided with us being at Corinthians. It shows how hard we work, are dedicated, being able to reach this mark is good for everyone. We seek to get more and more numbers, with titles and achievements, I’m very happy to reach this mark alongside him“, ended Cassio.

The duos that most played together for Corinthians

Cássio and Fagner – 401 games (392 as starters) Zé Maria and Vaguinho – 400 games (382 as starters Wladimir and Zé Maria – 398 games (382 as starters) Luizinho and Idário – 397 games (379 as starters) Wladimir and Vaguinho – 376 games (356 as starters Olavo and Luizinho – 356 games (329 as starters) Roberto and Luizinho – 353 games (306 as starters) Cláudio and Idário – 340 games (335 as starters) Roberto and Olavo – 338 games (320 as starters) Claudio and Baltazar – 336 games (all as starters)

