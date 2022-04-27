Cssio becomes Corinthians player with more games for Libertadores; see the top-10

Corinthians’ victory against Boca Juniors last Tuesday had a special touch for Cássio. That’s because the goalkeeper became the Corinthians player with the most games for Libertadores da América. The archer reached his 45th match for the South American competition.

With that, Cássio overtook midfielder Ralf, who had played 44 games for Timão. In 2012, both were part of the starting lineup that won the unprecedented title. Next, Danilo, Marcelinho Carioca and Fábio Santos appear on the list. The trio has, respectively, 43, 31 and 31 matches played – see the top-10 below.

In all, the first-choice goalkeeper has participated in seven editions of the Libertadores: 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022. Since winning the title, he has been present in four eliminations of the East Zone team in the round of 16 and one in the preliminary phase.

Cássio’s feat was celebrated by Corinthians on their social networks. “With you, the Timão player who most often played a CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES match with the sacred mantle!! TOO GIANT!”, wrote the Parque São Jorge club on social media – see the post below.

In addition to the individual mark, shirt 12 also reached a record alongside right-back Fagner. Against the Argentine team, the players reached a total of 401 matches together, leaving behind the duo Zé Maria and Vaguinho, who shared the field in 400 opportunities.

Check out the top-10 of Corinthians players in Libertadores history

1 – Cassio – 45 games

2 – Ralph – 44 games

3 – Danilo – 43 games

4 – Marcelinho – 31 games

Emerson Sheik – 31 games

6 – Fabio Santos – 30 games

7 – Jorge Henrique – 28 games

8 – Ricardinho – 27 games

Paulinho – 27 games

10 – Vampeta – 26 games

Fagner – 26 games

