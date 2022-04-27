Cuiabá does only training, and Pintado will use reserves against River Plate-URU; see probable team | cuiabá

Cuiabá did, on Tuesday afternoon, their only training session before facing River Plate-URU in the Copa Sudamericana. The activity took place at CT do Dourado, in preparation for this Wednesday’s duel, at 18:15 (MT), at Arena Pantanal.

Pintado commanded the training and will send a team full of reserves to the field against the Uruguayan opponent. The coach himself confirmed the information at a press conference in the club’s press room.

– No doubt [vou poupar], by necessity. Athletes playing 21 matches during the 90 minutes, with different temperatures, travel and having little time to recover, shows the great work that Cuiabá has in the recovery of athletes. And no injury. This is very important. We had some symptoms, but no one with a serious injury. The idea is to recover this week for the very difficult games that we will have from now on.

Uendel, João Lucas, Alan Empereur and Pepê did not participate in the activity and are among those spared. Camilo continues to be treated for an injury to his left ankle and is also out of the game.

Therefore, almost no player considered a starter should be used, and Pintado may have to make at least one improvisation in the team. Defender of origin, Joaquim is quoted to play as a right-back.

With that, the likely lineup of Cuiabá has: Walter (João Carlos); Joaquim, Paulão, Marllon and Igor Cariús; Rivas, Rafael Gava and Rodriguinho (Osorio); Alesson, Marquinhos (André Luís) and Elton.