D-day of the flu vaccination campaign takes place on Saturday
26/Apr 09:05
By Newsroom/Tribuna de Petrópolis
The D-Day of the influenza immunization campaign takes place this Saturday, April 30, throughout the municipality. Elderly people over 60 years old and health workers and children under 5 years old are the target audience for vaccination. In all, 45 stations between the first and fifth districts will work from 8 am to 5 pm, with the exception of the Brejal and Vale das Videiras stations, which will work from 8 am to 4 pm.
The Secretary of Health Marcus Curvelo, recalls that it is essential to update the vaccination schedule annually, as the immunizing agent is produced according to the virus that is in greater circulation at the moment.
“Therefore, it is essential that the entire target public receives the immunizing agent to protect themselves from the influenza virus”, explains Bomtempo.
The second phase of the campaign runs from May 2 to June 3 for other priority groups, such as children aged 6 months to under 5 years, pregnant women, mothers, teachers, professionals in the armed forces, security and rescue. This group also includes people with disabilities, truck drivers, bus drivers, indigenous people and people deprived of their liberty, adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures. People with non-communicable chronic diseases and special clinical conditions should also be immunized during this period.
Influenza vaccination stations
HEALTH CENTER
PSF ALTO DA SERRA
UBS MORIN
UBS HIGH INDEPENDENCE
QUITANDINHA UBS
PSF HOLY TRINITY
