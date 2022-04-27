Dakota Johnson is scared of Johnny Depp’s severed finger in video and goes viral

A TikTok user rescued a video showing the actress Dakota Johnson and the actor Johnny Depp while they promoted their movie crime alliance at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in 2015.

What drew attention in the images is that Johnson is seen looking at Depp’s finger that had a piece of it cut off. He claims the accident was caused by Amber Heard, his ex-wife, in a fight.

In the video, Dakota asks Johnny what happened, and he provides some kind of funny explanation which makes the actress burst out laughing.

What some people commented on the publication is that the actress, known for her work in Fifty Shades of greydidn’t seem to believe very much in the colleague’s explanation, as she keeps looking with a thoughtful expression at him and at her finger after the comment.

Depp, meanwhile, is seen taking a sip of his non-alcoholic beer after the comment made to Johnson. He recently testified during his defamation trial that he stayed sober for 18 months before traveling to Australia in 2015 to shoot the film. Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revengein which he plays the iconic Jack Sparrow.

The video that went viral on TikTok features the song She Knows by J. Cole, suggesting that Johnson knew Depp is not telling the truth in court about what happened to his finger.

See below:

Case against Amber Heard

Currently, Johnny Depp finds himself in the midst of a real war against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, whom he accuses of defamation due to an editorial she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, saying that she was a victim. of domestic violence.

On the second day of his testimony, the star described the alleged argument between him and his ex-wife which led to the cut of his finger.

“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown looks like, but this is probably the closest I’ve ever been,” he said, explaining that she would have thrown two bottles of vodka against him, which would have caused the suffering.

Amber defended herself by saying that Depp cut himself after three days of drinking.

