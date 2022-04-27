Daslu brand goes up for auction. But does it still have any appeal? – Economy

The spoils of bankruptcy Daslu, which was the temple of luxury in São Paulo, will be auctioned at an event scheduled for the 11th of May. The main bet of Sodré Santoro, responsible for the auction, is that someone is interested in the name of Daslu and tries to rescue its aura of exclusivity. experts heard by Estadão are divided, however, whether this “resurrection” would be possible.

Responsible for the auction, Sodré Santoro has experience in recovering old brands: it was the company that sold, in 2010, the Mappin brand to the Marabraz chain. Since 2019, Mappin has been a small e-commerce operation, far from the previous powerhouse, but still active. For auctioneer Mariana Sodré Santoro Bartochio, Daslu arrives at the moment of sale with the advantage of being seen as “the brand that opened the door to Brazil for most international brands”.

The Daslu brand sale process is already open on the auction company’s website and will be carried out exclusively on the internet. The highest bidder will be revealed on May 11th. Auctioneers understand that the company, although Daslu is part of a business that has gone through difficulties and legal fights, these issues do not necessarily “contaminate” the brand.

Historic

Daslu, created by businesswoman Eliana Tranchesiwho died in 2012, soared high for more than a decade, starting in the 1990s. At a time when international luxury brands had virtually no presence in Brazil, Daslu offered not only access, but also specialized services for its customers in a “boss’s house” style – with saleswomen in uniform and who treated the consumers, who often spent the afternoon in the store, as if they were in a mansion in São Paulo.

“Once the heel of my shoe broke and I had to go to Daslu in the middle of the afternoon”, recalls brand specialist Ana Couto, who was impressed by how people who frequented the place felt at home, walking around the store and showing the choices of parts not only for the salespeople, but also for other customers. “Daslu had a consulting aspect that luxury brands pursue to this day. But other aspects were dated, starting with the uniforms.”

For Ana Couto, if any company decides to buy the Daslu brand, it will be necessary to carry out a complex restructuring work, to take advantage of the exclusivity and service aspect, eliminating what no longer works. In addition, Daslu’s positioning will also need to take into account that, today, shopping mall chains such as Iguatemi and Garden City offer dozens of luxury brands to consumers – a very different scenario from the one seen in the 1990s. “Being just a multi-brand store is not going to work.”

Scandal in prime time

However, the challenges of an eventual new owner of the Daslu brand are not limited to market issues, as the company has also gone through a long and visible reputation crisis. In fact, Daslu’s castle began to crumble in 2005, not long after the opening of Villa Daslu, a luxury megastore that is now part of Shopping JK Iguatemi. The neoclassical building, measuring 20 thousand square meters and built at a cost of R$ 100 million, had 700 employees.

It was at this time that Eliana Tranchesi was arrested for tax evasion and for selling products illegally brought into the country. It was the beginning of the company’s decline. In the following years, the company saw its cash flow empty, and by 2010, Villa Daslu was a shadow of what it had been when it first opened. There was a lack of products, and the saleswomen no longer had much to do, as the clientele had retreated, as shown by a report by the Estadão at the time.

In 2010, the company entered into judicial recovery, with debts of R$ 80 million. In 2011, shortly before the death of Eliana Tranchesi and the closing of the megastore on Marginal Pinheiros, Daslu was purchased, for R$ 65 million, by the Laep fund, owned by Marcos Elias, a businessman who has already faced several questions in court and who was also owner of Parmalat in the country.

Before bankruptcy, eviction

In the business model after its megastore, Daslu tried to reinvent itself as a multi-brand network with a presence in shopping malls, with units in São Paulo, Brasília and Ribeirão Preto (SP).

But the project also failed. In 2016, the company was evicted from Shopping JK for not paying the rent (the bill reached R$3 million at the time); similar problems also occurred in other shopping centers. There were also comments about difficulties in paying salaries and that, despite the capital injections he had received, the debt was already higher than at the time of the recovery request.

The result was bankruptcy. Now, years later, all that’s left of Daslu is the name – not just that of the main brand, but also about 50 sub-brands of specific lines of the company. On the website of the auction house Sodré Santoro, the exploitation rights of the Daslu brand are being announced for a minimum bid of R$ 1.4 million, a value much lower than the figures that the store once handled. In case it doesn’t attract interested parties, the auctioneer has already scheduled two extra events, for the 19th and 26th of May.

(Correction: The report initially reported that the auction would also involve Daslu products; in fact, it will involve the sale of brands related to Daslu products)