David Bowie appears in never-before-seen documentary footage – 04/27/2022 – Illustrated

Never-before-seen footage of David Bowie, one of the most important names in music who died in 2016, was presented in Las Vegas at Cinema Con as part of a film about the artist that he will narrate.

“Moonage Daydream” will screen next month at the Cannes Film Festival before hitting theaters in September. This will be the first film about the artist approved by his heirs, who have given director Brett Morgen access to thousands of hours of interviews.

“Bowie cannot be defined. He can be experienced,” Morgen commented at the event organized by the companies that own the movie theaters. “We designed ‘Moonage Daydream’ to be a cinematic experience and to offer the audience what you can’t have in a book or an article.”

The production is neither a biopic nor a traditional documentary. It blends some of Bowie’s songs, concert clips, fan recordings and a series of abstract, surreal imagery to create “a visual and aural extravaganza”, said producer Bill Gerber – who has worked on films like “A Star Is Born”. .

The director spent two years reviewing material on Bowie. He enlisted the help of Tony Visconti, who was for years the singer’s music producer, and composed the sound team for the Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Cinema Con viewers watched several clips from the film, including one in which Bowie performs the famous songs “Hallo Spaceboy” and “Heroes”.

“I believe it’s our responsibility to create the 21st century in 1971,” Bowie can be heard saying in the snippet. “We wanted to do away with everything that was in the past. We questioned all established values ​​and all taboos. Everything was rubbish and all rubbish was wonderful.”

The film will be released in the United States by production company Neon, which also screened excerpts from the film “Crimes of the Future” at this edition of Cinema Con.

Directed by David Croneberg, the horror film takes place in a world where humans are forced to accelerate their evolution with organ transplants and body modifications to survive an ever-changing environment.

The trailer released at the convention showed a woman opening a torso with her nails and a man with a pair of ears sewn onto his forehead. Starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortenson and Lea Seydoux, the film will premiere in June.

“It was a difficult, extreme, unusual film,” Croneberg told AFP. The Cannes Film Festival is the perfect place for that,” he added. “It’s really a meditation on where the world is going, where the environment is going and how that affects the body. It’s not a movie about climate change, it’s about where we’re going, and it’s interesting because I wrote the script 20 years ago.”

Cinema Con started this Monday (25th) and will end on Thursday (28th).