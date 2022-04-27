David Luiz will be absent from Flamengo in Libertadores; see list

Flamengo released the related this Wednesday for the next commitment in the Copa Libertadores. Coach Paulo Sousa will have a problem in the defense, since David Luiz was released by the direction to solve personal problems.

To supply shirt number 23, the club opted for Cleiton, a defender who is only 18 years old and who plays in the under-20 red-black team.

For the third round of the Libertadores group stage, Flamengo visits Universidad Católica at 7 pm (Brasilia time) this Thursday.

Right-back Matheuzinho and striker Bruno Henrique are on the Portuguese commander’s list. Both were injured, but participated in the last stage of transition and are available.

Both players were injured in the last round of the tournament, in the victory against Talleres. The first suffered a problem in the anterior region of the right thigh, while the second had tendinopathy in the right knee.

Ayrton Lucas and Rodrigo Caio were not related. Defenders Gustavo Henrique, with a quadriceps injury, and Fabrício Bruno, with trauma to his right foot, are still in the Club’s Medical Department, in addition to forwards Vitinho, with a left thigh injury, and Matheus França, with a fibula in his right leg.

Check out the Flamengo related list:

goalkeepers: Santos, Diego Alves and Hugo

Sides: Isla, Filipe Luís, Wesley França and Rodinei

Defenders: Leo Pereira, Pablo and Cleiton

Socks: Willian Arão, Diego, João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Lázaro, Andreas Pereira, Daniel Cabral, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Victor Hugo

Attacker: Marinho, Gabigol, Bruno Henrique and Pedro