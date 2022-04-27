Day to Combat Hypertension: 5 habits to prevent the disease | Health

reproduction On April 26th, the National Day for the Prevention and Combat of Arterial Hypertension is celebrated.

This Tuesday (26), the National Day for the Prevention and Combat of Arterial Hypertension is celebrated. Established with the aim of making the population aware of the importance of diagnosing and treating the disease, the date promotes, through the Unified Health System (SUS), educational campaigns for the preventive diagnosis of arterial hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, which are the main cause of mortality. in the last decades.

Monitoring blood pressure and controlling risk factors by people are essential to control the silent progress of these diseases. In addition, practicing some habits can also help prevent hypertension. Are they:

• Drink more water and avoid sweetened beverages;

• Maintain an adequate weight;

• Increase consumption of natural foods, such as fruits and vegetables, and low in fat and salt. Avoid processed foods;

• Do physical activities regularly, such as walking, in addition to other bodily practices (dance or sports, for example);

• Having more moments of social interaction and avoiding habits that harm emotional and psychological well-being, such as consumption of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs, prolonged use of devices and electronic games.

Patients with suspected hypertension or cardiovascular diseases can seek medical care at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) closest to their residence for diagnosis and treatment. The addresses are available on the Busca Saúde platform.