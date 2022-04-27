Deadline for submission of the MEI Annual Declaration is extended; Consult the residual lot of IR refund released; New deposit of the 13th of the INSS and more

Individual taxpayers and individuals opting for the individual microentrepreneur regime (MEI) received news yesterday, 25th. The Federal Revenue extended the deadline for submitting the Annual Declaration of the MEI and opened the consultation of the residual lot of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) .

Meanwhile, the INSS payment schedule follows the scheduled dates, with a new batch being released this Tuesday, the 26th. In addition to the monthly benefit, the insured receive the first installment of the 13th salary.

The INSS also announced important changes in the analysis and granting of benefits, which are possible without medical expertise. Find out more in the highlights of the day.

Revenue extends delivery of the MEI Annual Declaration

The IRS extended the deadline for sending the Simplified Annual Declaration to the individual microentrepreneur (DASN-SIMEI). Now, MEIs have until June 30th to deliver the document.

The objective is to “avoid the accumulation of obligations in a short period of time”, said the body.

The document published in the Official Gazette of the Union also extends the deadline for joining the Relp (Program for Rescheduling Payment of Debts under the Simples Nacional) to May 31. The program allows MEIs, micro and small companies to negotiate debts incurred during the pandemic.

“The deadline for settlement of debts impeding the option for Simples Nacional was also postponed, changing from April to the last working day of May. This extension will allow taxpayers to use Relp as a form of regularization of impeding debts”, said the Revenue.

Query released for residual income tax refund

The consultation of the residual lot of income tax refund for April 2022 was released yesterday by the Federal Revenue. The agency informed that the package includes values ​​from previous years.

Around 210,000 taxpayers will receive the money on April 29, 3,188 of whom are elderly over 80 years of age, 25,119 aged between 60 and 79 years, 2,295 with physical or mental disabilities or serious illness, and another 9,203 with the teaching profession as the main source. of income.

Only 170,448 non-priority taxpayers are part of the lot, which amounts to R$ 180,556,530.18 to be returned.

The money is released into the bank account informed in the income tax return. To consult the values, just access the Revenue website, in the menu “My Income Tax”, option “Consult the Refund”.

If it is necessary to reschedule the payment of the refund, the citizen can contact Banco do Brasil within one year. After this period, the return must be requested on the e-CAC Portal, menu Declarations and Statements”, option “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

INSS starts deposits of the 13th salary in advance

Yesterday began the transfers of the first installment of the 13th salary of retirees, pensioners and insured persons of other INSS (National Social Security Institute) aid. The annual allowance is being paid together with the relevant benefit in April.

The first installment is equivalent to 50% of the monthly income paid to the beneficiary, without discounts. The second, which will be released in May, may include discounts such as Income Tax. This is the third consecutive year that the payment of the 13th was anticipated by the federal government.

The insured are divided into two groups: those who earn a minimum wage and those who earn above the national floor. Deposits occur according to the final benefit number, as indicated in the calendar below:

INSS facilitates granting of aid without expertise

The federal government has published new rules for reviewing and granting temporary disability benefits. The measure eliminates the need to carry out a medical examination, and provides for proof of the condition exclusively through a medical report or certificate.

The objective is to reduce the waiting list of the organ, currently composed of about 1.6 million people. “Documentary expertise opens up another way to examine the insured without depending on physical presence”, says the president of the Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law (IBDP), Adriane Bramante.

The document also makes it mandatory to carry out an expert medical examination to review the accident benefit. Beneficiaries will have to undergo a medical examination, professional rehabilitation process or treatment, under penalty of losing payments.

To enter into force, the MP depends on the approval of the House and Senate within 120 days, in addition to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.