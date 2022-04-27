deadline for submitting the annual declaration is postponed to 30 June

Last Monday (25), the Federal Revenue published in the Federal Official Gazette the extension of the deadline for delivery of the Simplified Annual Declaration for Individual Microentrepreneurs (DASN-SIMEI), which can now be sent until June 30th.

According to the IRS, the change is intended to “avoid the accumulation of obligations in a short period of time”.

What documents do I need for DASN?

To fill out the DASN, it is necessary to have the documents that prove your billing during the year 2021, such as invoices and bank statements, in addition, if the MEI has an employee, you must provide information about him.

How to fill in the DASN through the website?

enter DASN website ;

Inform the CNPJ;

Fill in the referring year – 2021;

Click on “Continue”;

Enter the value of annual gross revenue;

Inform if you had any employees during the year;

Click on “Transmit” to generate the Declaration receipt.

How to fill in the DASN through the application?

Download the MEI application (available for android and iOS );

Log in;

In the menu, click on the option “Make the Declaration”;

Fill in the declaration data, such as annual gross income and if there was an employee;

Click on “Transmit” to generate the Declaration receipt.

If the company’s revenue exceeds the limit allowed in the MEI (R$ 81 thousand), the professional help of an accountant must be sought to avoid this regime and start collecting tax as Simple national.

The Debt Payment Rescheduling Program within the scope of Simples Nacional (Relp) was instituted through a law enacted on March 17, 2022 and enables the renegotiation of debts acquired during the pandemic by micro and small businesses and MEIs. .

The initial deadline for joining Relo would be until April 29, however, the government, so far, has not yet regulated the program and is awaiting the emergence of a source of income to compensate for the spending ceiling, so whoever is interested in participate in the program, you can join until May 31.

Simple national

There was also an extension in relation to the deadline for settlement of Simples Nacional debts.

“The deadline for settlement of debts impeding the option for Simples Nacional was also postponed, changing from April to the last working day of May. This extension will allow taxpayers to use Relp as a form of regularization of impeding debts”, informed the Federal Revenue.

