Defense of Amber Heard shows video of Johnny Depp in fury breaking kitchen – Marie Claire Magazine

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married from 2015 to 2017 (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

A video shown by the defense of Amber Heard at a hearing of the case in which Johnny Depp sues his ex-wife for defamation shows the actor in a rage, slamming doors in his kitchen. The court judges a lawsuit by Depp against Amber in the amount of US$ 50 million (approximately R$ 230 million).

The video was shown to the jury as part of evidence for Amber, who alleges she was a victim of domestic violence. The actor even acknowledged the veracity of the video in which he appears slamming the kitchen cabinet doors at the then couple’s house, but denied that he has ever assaulted Amber.

“I hit some closet cabinets. But I didn’t touch Mrs. Heard. As you can see, I think,” he said after the video was shown.

The day before, the actress’ defense had already shown images and audios of allegedly violent episodes of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, which included a video filmed by Heard.

In the video shown on Friday, Depp – wearing a feathered hat and sunglasses – was seen banging on kitchen cabinets and throwing items. At one point, he appears to injure himself while cursing and kicking furniture. When he realizes he’s being filmed, he gets quite annoyed.

Asked if he was violent, Depp told the court: “Clearly I was having a bad time. I don’t know about it, but being illegally recorded by your chosen other is quite fitting with the rest of the photographs and tape recordings. She tried to hide it from me and laughed and smiled at the end. That was the most interesting part.”

The trial of the case will continue next Monday (25), when Johnny Depp will continue to testify.