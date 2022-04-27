Did you like “Introducing Nate”? Check out other musicals available on disney+

INTRODUCING NATE, the newest original production arrived exclusively on Disney+ earlier this month. The film tells the story of young Nate Foster (Rueby Woody), 13, who dreams of becoming a great Broadway actor. When his parents decide to travel, Nate and his best friend Libby (Aria Brooks) flee to New York looking for a unique opportunity to prove that he has a lot of talent.

The film is filled with iconic songs and performances.and – for those who like this type of production – the Disney+ has other great musical nominations to watch and be enchanted.

Check out the trailer for Introducing Nate:

SUBLIME LOVE (2021)

Nominated for 7 Academy Awards® this year, including Best Picture and Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Love, Sublime Love is an adaptation of a 1957 Broadway musical. Directed by Steven Spielberg and Starring Ansel Egort and Rachel Zegler, the film is set in 1957 New York and explores the rivalry between two gangs trying to control the Upper West Side neighborhood: the Jets, made up of white Americans, and the Sharks, a group of Porto- Ricans and descendants. In the midst of this is the forbidden love between Tony (Ansel Elgort), former leader of the Jets, and María (Rachel Zagler), sister of the leader of the Sharks.

THE KING OF THE SHOW (2017)

Starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman is a musical inspired by the life of PT Barnum, a visionary known for creating the greatest show on Earth, the Circus. Despite all the prejudice of the time, it gave several opportunities to those marginalized by society and created one of the main diversions of all history.

GLEE (2009)

The six-season series follows the lives of a group of students who join the Glee Club at school. As they prepare for the singing competitions, they try to deal with teenage problems, personality differences and high school difficulties.

HAMILTON (2020)

Another film version of a Broadway musical, Hamilton is a fascinating and unique production that, through Hip-Hop, Jazz and R&B, tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, America’s founding father.

MARY POPPINS (1964)

Winner of five Academy Awards® in 1965, Mary Poppins is a musical that follows the life of a nanny who falls from the sky and wins the hearts of everyone around her. Carrying a suitcase full of magic, he distributes adventures and surprises within a very troubled family. Disney+ recently released Mary Poppins Returns (2018), a new version of this smash hit.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL (2006)

One of Disney’s most successful musicals, High School Musical features high school students who seek to create relationships in an environment with totally different personalities while finding themselves in love with theater and music. The three films in the franchise starring Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale are available on the platform.

Camp Rock

CAMP ROCK (2008)

Fulfilling her dream of attending summer music camp, Mitchie (Demi Lovato) must face the difficulties of creating new relationships while discovering herself as a future music star. Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2 (2010) are available exclusively on the platform.

LEMONADE MOUTH (2011)

Five strangers find themselves in high school detention and find a great musical connection. As they grow as a band, they discover the differences between their high school priorities and their families’ behavior.

Aladdin

ALLADIN (2019)

Starring Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud and Academy Award® winner Will Smith, the live-action Aladdin premiered in 2019 and features the classic Disney story of a very poor young man who finds a magic lamp in which lives a genie who can grant him wishes.

HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE (2009)

Music superstar Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) returns to the town where she grew up and is torn between Hollywood glamor and country farmland. In a moment of personal uncertainty, this becomes a great opportunity for self-knowledge. Hanna Montana: The Movie is a film version of the series of the same name.

THE EXTRAORDINARY GIRL CALLED STAR (2019)

The Extraordinary Girl Called Star is a production that follows the life of an uptight young man who meets a girl with a totally free and unusual personality. The film follows the trajectory of both and becomes a beautiful option for self-knowledge and personal growth. A second film in the franchise is scheduled to be released later this year on Disney+.

CLOUDS (2020)

A young high school student with great musical talent discovers terminal cancer and receives the news that he has only six months to live. With the little time he has left, he seeks to follow his dreams and record an album together with his best friend.

THE STRANGE WORLD OF JACK (1993)

A musical classic, The Strange World of Jack is the story of a skeleton who is tired of the routine of Halloween scares and terror and wants to spread love and joy at Christmas.

ENCHANTED (2007)

Starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, Enchanted is the story of Princess Giselle who discovers real life outside the magical worlds. In this musical, the protagonist seeks to adapt to a new reality totally different from her own. The film will get a sequel, which will be released exclusively on Disney+ later this year.