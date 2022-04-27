Director Justin Lin Leaves Sequel; understand · Rolling Stone

Despite leaving the direction of Fast & Furious 10, Justin Lin remains as producer of the film

The director Justin Lin left the direction of fast and furious 10. The filmmaker directed the filming of five films in the franchise, but left the post in the next sequel because of “creative differences.” (Via Omelet)

The news was confirmed last Tuesday, the 26th, six days after filming began, by line in a statement to deadline.

“With the support of UniversalI made the difficult decision to step down as Director of [Velozes e Furiosos 10], continuing on the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we shot with the best actors, the best stunts and the best chases.”

line continued, “As the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will be forever grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the family. Fast”.

The next film leads the franchise to the end of the narrative starring Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). The production will feature the return of Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron. The Rock received requests from the public to return, but disagreements with Vin Diesel kept him from even considering that possibility.

Besides them, the stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (captain marvel) are part of the cast of the feature film, which is scheduled for May 19, 2023.

