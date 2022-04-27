Doctor Strange 2: What If…? may be more important to the movie than you think – Film News

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will build on several elements that were used in the animated series What If…?.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will totally change the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Phase Four’s biggest event to date, plunging headlong into the MCU’s multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 features connections to several other previously released productions in the franchise and, with it, the animated series What If…? may be more important than you think in terms of the film’s story.

Doctor Strange 2: What to watch before the new Marvel movie?

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlocks the multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the dangerous and mind-bending alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Understand the importance of What If…? for Doctor Strange 2





What If…? is an animated series that takes audiences into uncharted territory by alternatively telling pivotal moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, imagining what would have happened to superheroes if the story were entirely different and set in another reality.

To understand the complexity of the multiverse ahead of the theatrical release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, What If…? appears as a fundamental production precisely for exploring the infinite possibilities of the multiverse and different realities in the MCU. In addition to helping to understand and hint at what’s going on, she’ll bring elements of animation into live-action, which makes her important for the events of Doctor Strange 2 – especially with reveals shown in the trailers.

What If…?: How does the series fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

One of the essential episodes of the animated series is the fourth, centered on the alternate universe of Doctor Strange. For those who don’t remember, this episode takes a deep, dark plot twist, in which Doctor Strange becomes a shadowy Supreme Stranger. This version of the character will transition into live-action, with the appearance being revealed in the very first trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel.

But it doesn’t stop there, as the other episodes include the presence of Captain Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell, the MCU’s Peggy Carter) and zombies from the Avengers. The first was referenced in one of the posters, which indicates that we can have Hayley Atwell playing Captain Carter in the live-action, while zombies appear in the trailers for the new Doctor Strange, further proving the importance of What If…?.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place after the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Return Home. In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the cast includes Mordo by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Christine Palmer by Rachel McAdams, Wanda Maximoff by Elizabeth Olsen and Wong by Benedict Wong. Xochitl Gomez makes her debut as America Chavez and we should have cameos from several Marvel characters across the multiverse, like Patrick Stewart returning from Professor X.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 5 in Brazilian cinemas.