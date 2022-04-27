Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is banned in several countries

A new Marvel heroine that will be introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may limit the film’s global audience. America Chavez is a queer heroine and will play an important role in helping the protagonist deal with the multiverse. Because of this, countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt have canceled the launch, other countries in the region are expected to announce the same ban soon.

The director Sam Rami talked about the character’s key role in the film, which would make it impossible to release for release in countries where LGBTQI+ representation is prohibited. “Doctor Strange is still learning about the Multiverse, and here’s a character who can really help him. He’s a know-it-all all the time, and having to learn from a kid is likely to be a pain.”

Several other recent films have received similar bans in the Persian Gulf region, where homosexuality is officially illegal. The Eternals was denied release in November 2021, thanks to the depiction of a same-sex couple that also featured the MCU’s first openly gay superhero. Outside of Marvel, Love sublime love also did not reach theaters in the region because of Anybodys, a transgender character played by Iris Menas.

Companies have censored their own work in the past to please those countries, cutting kisses and other minor scenes in big movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Endgame. However, with more and more blockbusters portraying the wide range of sexuality as it is in the real world, these bans could become an inevitable trend.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomezwith Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film arrives in Brazilian cinemas in May 5th 2022 and tickets are already on pre-sale.