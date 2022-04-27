Business

Dollar remains high and hits R$ 5.04 | Economy

At 10:06 am, the US currency rose 0.36%, sold at R$5.0081. The maximum so far reached R$ 5.0403. See more quotes.

The Ibovespa is on the rise.

On Tuesday, the currency closed up 2.35%, at R$4.9901 – the highest closing value since March 18 (R$5.0157), the last time it closed above 5 reais. With the result, it started to accumulate a high of 4.85% in the month, but maintains a fall in the year, of 10.49%.

Understand what makes the dollar go up or down

What is messing with the markets?

Global markets have been guided in recent days by concerns about the impacts of restrictions to combat the coronavirus in China and by bets on a more aggressive hike in interest rates in the US due to soaring inflation around the world.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the attractiveness of investing in the extremely safe US fixed income, which tends to increase the inflow of resources into the world’s largest economy and, consequently, increase the value of the dollar against other currencies.

Here, the IBGE announced that the Broad Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) – considered a preview of the country’s official inflation – stood at 1.73% in April, the highest rate for the month since 1995, when it was at 1.95%. As a result, the rate hit 12.03% in 12 months.

“The dollar’s rebound, if not interrupted, will tend to increase pressure for the Copom to extend the Selic base rate adjustment cycle beyond May – even more so in a context in which market expectations for domestic inflation continue to move upwards”, highlighted in a report to LCA Consultores.

Understand the difference between the tourism dollar and the commercial dollar

